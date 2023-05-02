petethecrow

Ruthie Stevens, Georgetown-Scott County museum director with illustrator Lucy West and author of Pete, No Ordinary Crow, Suzanne Kuziak and Ward Hall Foundation Chairman Ron Bryant at the book signing for Pete, No Ordinary Crow. The book is available at Ward Hall and the Georgetown-Scott County Museum.

 News-Graphic Photo By Spencer Mahon

The story of a legendary crow will now be immortalized in a book being sold at Georgetown-Scott County Museum and Ward Hall.

The book, Pete, No Ordinary Crow, written by Suzanne Kuziak and illustrated by Lucy West chronicles the life of Georgetown legend Pete the Crow.

