The story of a legendary crow will now be immortalized in a book being sold at Georgetown-Scott County Museum and Ward Hall.
The book, Pete, No Ordinary Crow, written by Suzanne Kuziak and illustrated by Lucy West chronicles the life of Georgetown legend Pete the Crow.
“Pete the crow lived in one of the businesses down the street, in the hatter shop, and was free to fly in and out,” Museum Director Ruthie Stevens said. “Pete used to love going down by the Elkhorn when (people) were fishing and steal their fish.”
Kuziak fell in love with Pete’s story on a visit to the museum and Ward Hall with family.
“I came to the museum and fell in love with Pete,” Kuziak said. “My husband and I, and one of my daughters were here last summer visiting my parents who still live here, and I was just fascinated with Pete. (I) thought about him on the way home, all the way back to Pennsylvania.”
“After I learned about Pete, I just started doing research and research about all corvids, ravens, mockingbirds, and crows. (I) found them just fascinating,” Kuizak said, adding that they are as smart as a seven-year-old child.
“(Crows) have logic and a linear way of thinking and troubleshooting,” Lucy West, the illustrator of the book, added.
West and Kuziak both hail from Frankfort originally. The two have been friends since seventh grade.
West has been commissioned by government agencies such as NASA to illustrate celestial objects from deep space.
Pete the Crow was shot and killed by someone who thought he was annoying, saddening many citizens, Ruthie Stevens said.
“There were a group of students at Georgetown College that really had an inkling for him and they set up a ceremony and supposedly Pete just might be buried somewhere on the college’s campus,” she said.
Stevens is happy that the legend will continue to be told through a book, she said.
“(The fact this Pete is immortalized) is somewhat amusing because you think about the stories and the history and all the really neat things you’ve heard over the years,” Stevens said. “Then, for these two ladies to take their time, their efforts, and their talents and create a book that’s basically for the Georgetown-Scott County Museum, continuing a story (is) fantastic.”
The inspiration for the book came from a line Kuziak kept hearing in her head.
“In my head, I kept hearing ‘go said Pete the crow,’ and kept hearing it over and over again and I thought, ‘it’s rhythmic and sounds like a poem’ and just went from there,” Kuziak said.
The two decided to donate the books to Georgetown-Scott Museum as a fundraiser for the museum and for Ward Hall where they are available for purchase.