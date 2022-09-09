A petition to have the dam at Great Crossing removed has been launched by the brother-in-law of the man who recently drowned at the site.
Robert Eastman Johnson posted the online petition last week, initially seeking 200 signatures, but has since increased the goal to 500. At press time, there are 212 signatures.
Johnson’s brother-in-law, Joe Wilkerson drowned Aug. 7, after going over the dam. Wilkerson had been rafting with his son, who eventually pulled his father from the water. Wilkerson was the father of three children.
“I want the magistrates to know there are people who want the dam removed,” Johnson said. “I keep hearing the Fiscal Court is responding to public outcry to keep the dam.
I believe it is our obligation to let them know how we feel, and that the dam needs to be removed.”
Several Scott County Fiscal Court magistrates have indicated a desire to purchase the dam from the Department of Fish and Wildlife. State officials are leaning towards removing the dam because of the danger a low-head dam creates and its deteriorating condition.
“There has been considerable public support to keep the dam,” said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
Last year, the fiscal court applied for a federal grant to complete repairs on the dam, but the application was not approved. Estimates to repair the dam were $3.2 million almost two years ago. Since then, the county has applied for a federal grant through FEMA, but due to various steps in the process, it could be three years or more before that grant is finally approved, Covington said. If the grant is approved the county would pay about $600,000 towards the repairs.
“I’ve spoken directly with the US Fish and Wildlife Services, the Kentucky Dept. of Fish and Wildlife Resources, the Dept. of Water, FEMA and Sustainable Streams,” Johnson wrote in the petition’s introduction. “Many of whom were at last year’s meeting (a public hearing on the future of the dam following a May 2021 drowning with the fiscal court and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife) and all of them highly recommend the removal of the dam.
“Many of these entities have experience removing low-head dams along the North Elkhorn Creek and other areas.”
Officials have said low-head dams, such as the one at Great Crossing, are dangerous because they create a circular pull that can trap swimmers beneath the surface. The most recent drownings, including Wilkerson, have occurred following heavy rains in the area, which increases the water flow and the pull beneath the water, officials said.
The county has installed a gate and signage warning kayakers, swimmers and others of the dangers. The gate was open Aug. 7.
State officials have said removing the dam would restore the creek to its natural state and improve fishing in the area.
Much of the concern expressed to the fiscal court during its meetings regards irrigation. A nearby subdivision, Canewood, uses the creek to irrigate its golf course and there are fears removing the dam would lower water to levels too low to pump.
The petition site includes extensive information on the creek, dam, historical perspective and arguments for and against the removal of the dam. Johnson is clearly in favor of the dam’s removal, but the petition site notes the concerns of those against the dam’s removal.
The petition can be found at change.org: Remove the Great Crossing Dam.