A Scott County man identified only as “T” paid $468,000 to prevent his online sexual relationship with another man from being exposed, according to a federal indictment released late last week.
Austin Michael Genay has been charged by a federal grand jury with wire fraud, using internet communications to make threats and cyberstalking.
Genay lived in or near Philadelphia when the crimes were committed, according to the federal indictment, which was released Thursday in Lexington.
T is described in the indictment as married, and he and his wife are active in the community.
T and Genay engaged in an online sexual relationship sometime in late 2015 and continued until early 2016, according to the indictment. After that, Genay allegedly demanded money from T in amounts that ranged from $20 to $5,000. The funds were provided to Genay through Apple Cash, Square Cash, Google Wallet and Western Union, states the indictment.
T attempted to break off the relationship in 2017, but Genay threatened to expose the relationship by releasing screenshots between the two men if the money stopped, states the indictment.
T continued to send money in “an attempt to avoid potentially significant harm to his reputation, his familial relationships and to his business interests,” states the indictment.
In order to keep the money coming, Genay made up various needs and expenses such as bail, legal fees, car repairs and rent to justify his demands, states the indictment. The indictment states T paid Genay about $468,418 between August 2015 to July 2019.
Genay spoke to Bill Estep of the Lexington Herald-Leader and confirmed he had a relationship with a man in Georgetown, but denied illegally pressuring the man for money.
“He was sending me money to be with him, but in the meantime he had a wife the whole time,” Genay told the Herald-Leader.
Genay’s phone was seized by federal authorities during the investigation.
Genay has been summoned by Judge Matthew A. Stinnett to appear in federal court later this month.
An indictment is not a conviction, but that enough evidence exists to go to trial.