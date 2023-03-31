With the pandemic came the rise of outdoor activities and sports like pickleball, which rapidly rose in popularity.
Pickleball is the mix of tennis, table tennis and badminton.
“Pickleball has become a phenomenon,” Brandon Mackie of Pickleheads.com said.
Pickleball is played on a court that is 44-feet long and 20-feet wide. The “kitchen,” known as the no volley zone, is seven feet from the net on each side. The service areas are 15-feet long and 10-feet wide.
Serves are made below naval level with the paddle needing to stay below the wrist line and the ball has to hit in the quadrant diagonal from where you serve, according to the United States Pickleball Association (USAPA).
Mackie, a tennis player by nature, started playing pickleball during the pandemic, as it was a way to gain a social outlet and still be active he said.
With 36 million people in the U.S. playing the sport, it only comes in behind the major endurance sports of cycling and running, according to Sport and Fitness Industry Association’s single sport participation report from 2022.
With the amount of people taking up pickleball, the need for courts across the country has rapidly increased. People are also buying court accessories like nets to create a court anywhere one can be made.
Mackie has been surprised with pickleball’s growth.
“(The sport’s growth has) all happened in the last three years or so,” Mackie said. “We think it will become the most popular sport by participation in a few years.”
The key to pickleball’s rise, much like cycling and running, has been a low financial barrier to entry, Mackie said.
That, coupled with the more casual nature of sport, makes this an appealing sport to pick up and learn, he said.
Many people do something called “open play,” Mackie said.
Open play is where several players show up and rotate in and out after one game ends, akin to pickup basketball.
The best place to start playing is by going to open play, as that’s a way to meet new people, get exercise and learn how to play the game, Mackie said.
Scott County has a total of seven pickleball courts. The indoor court is at the Pavilion and six outdoors are at Scott County Park.