An Industrial pipe assembly plant will relocate to Lane’s Business Park, said Jack Connor, Scott County’s economic development director.
Universal Piping Industries (UPI) will build a 107,000 sq. ft. plan in Phase II of the business park. The company is purchasing 12.88 acres of land, which will provide enough space for a 50,000 sq. ft. expansion in the future. The first stage will include a newly-outfitted ASME-certified fabrication facility and office space.
The land purchase was approved by the Georgetown City Council during a special called Zoom meeting Friday. On Thursday, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority signed off on the $12.7 million project. UPI will pay $460,800 for the 12.88 acres — $35,000 per acre — will go into a special fund that will finance future infrastructure needs within that phase of the business park. Any land purchased in the business park’s Phase I would be used by the city to reduce the debt accrued when the land was originally purchased.
Under the Kentucky Business Incentives Act, Universal Piping has agreed to maintain a minimum employment level of 25, although the plant currently employs 53 in Kentucky and plans to eventually add another 25 employees, Connor said. The corporate office is located in Michigan and there is currently a plant located in Lexington, according to their website. The Lexington employees will relocate to the Georgetown location.
The average hourly wage will be $30, $51 per hour when benefits are included, Connor said.
“I’m really, really excited about this project,” Connor said.
Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather praised Connor’s efforts.
“Jack has been working on this project for two years,” Prather said. “Congratulations.”
There are two small pieces of land in the project that will need to be rezoned, although the land is already owned by the business park authority.
UPI fabricates prepackaged industrial piping assemblies that are shipped throughout the country for installation. All systems are engineered and designed by UPI and include systems for paint circulation, industrial process systems and central process heating/cooling systems.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.