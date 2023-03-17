Cherry Blossom residents were recently alerted of a possible new car dealership developing on the corner of Blossom Park Drive and Ikebana Path, receiving a staff report in the mail describing the proposed project.
The staff report is to the Board of Adjustments.
The site’s acreage, zoned as B-5, is listed as 13.41 in the report. Access to the proposed dealership would be from Connector Road, and US-62. The parcel borders the north and east end of Cherry Blossom.
The proposed dealership is more aligned with a B-2, or highway commercial use, states the report.
“It’s zoned commercial over there, but the zone that (the lot is) in, it’s our planned commercial park district,” said Joe Kane, Planning Commission Director.
An auto-related lot that requires a lot of outdoor storage and display also requires a conditional use permit, Kane said. Meaning, the Board of Adjustments has to approve it.
“I guess the issue is that it’s kind of in an area that is close to the neighborhood—connected to Cherry Blossom neighborhood,” he said. “And originally what was intended to go there was shops and restaurants, not just like one big car lot.”
A B-5 zone is geared more toward flexibility and a “campus-style” setting, states the report.
Traffic, noise and light pollution are concerns of neighbors.
Neighbors are against the proposed car lot as it “offers little benefit to community character,” and that the “roads cannot handle existing traffic,” which is noted in the report.
Neighbors feel the development will lead to a “disjointed development pattern.”
“The applicant states that the layout of the site is intended to minimize impacts on Cherry Blossom Village and that the requirements set forth for building construction and landscape screening will be observed if the proposal proceeds,” states the report.
The layout is also intended to keep as much loading and unloading of vehicles off of Ikebana Drive and Blossom Park Drive, according to the report.
“They are taking up the rest of that commercial area,” Kane said. “That’s kind of what the Board of Adjustments has to look (at) … can they put in lighting controls, noise and buffering landscaping to protect the neighborhood.”
Denial of the conditional use permit is recommended in the report.
The Board of Adjustments meets the first Monday of the month, he said. The issue will be heard at the April 3 meeting.
A concept plan is available if anyone in the community is interested in getting a copy, Kane said.