Georgetown/Scott County Planning and Zoning (P&Z) held an open house style meeting May 24 at the Scott County Public Library where the community was able to see plans for the community’s future, as well as share personal opinion on comprehensive plan progress.
“We wanted a way for people to come and review some of the draft materials we’ve got available right now,” said Principal Planner Matt Summers. “Some things we’ve already kind of gone through public hearings on and had adopted by the legislative bodies. … So, this is sort of that next step.”
As the committee begins to get into specifics of the plan, P&Z wants to make sure the community is aware of what is being done, Summers said.
“The importance (of the meeting) is just getting this feedback from members in the community,” he said. “This is a plan that tries to inform us about where we want to be in 10, 15, 20 years. So, it is always really important we get feedback from the community on that because they are a part of the community that we are trying to create this plan for.”
At the meeting were a list of actionable items, traffic plans and future land use maps. These are viewable online along with the comprehensive plan at gscplanning.com.
“We plan for longer periods, but we update the comprehensive plan every five years,” said P&Z Director Joe Kane. “So, this future land use map is a five year map, essentially. So, we’ll look at it again in five years, reevaluate, see if we need to change things. But, it’s an opportunity for the public to look at what our future land use map from a draft proposal is, and to give us comments and feedback on that. That’s not only the urban service boundary, but the future land uses plan for areas within our service boundary.”
Needs for trails and new roads are also being looked at through this plan, Kane said.
“We have a list of mobility projects we’ve identified so far, so we are trying to get feedback on other problem areas that the community experience(s),” he said.
Members of the community were able to vote on their top priority actionable items and those were: needs for entertainment spaces, seeing completion of broadband project, addressing homelessness and beautification projects, among others.
Feedback was also given via comment cards.
A formal meeting will be held near end of summer or early fall once the plan is complete, Kane said.