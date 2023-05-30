Georgetown/Scott County Planning and Zoning (P&Z) held an open house style meeting May 24 at the Scott County Public Library where the community was able to see plans for the community’s future, as well as share personal opinion on comprehensive plan progress. 

“We wanted a way for people to come and review some of the draft materials we’ve got available right now,” said Principal Planner Matt Summers. “Some things we’ve already kind of gone through public hearings on and had adopted by the legislative bodies. … So, this is sort of that next step.” 

