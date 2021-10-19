A re-zoning application for 55 acres adjacent to the Paynes Landing and White Oak developments from agricultural to a mix of residential (R-2) and conservation (C-1) was the most contentious action item during the monthly meeting of the Georgetown/Scott County Planning & Zoning Commission Thursday.
The concept plan for the development calls for 56 owner-occupied duplexes (112 units total) of senior housing. Gated entrances/exits are planned at Delissa Drive and Amen Corner Way, which ties into Paynes Landing Boulevard. The proposed development is in the same area as the Cardome property which was rezoned at the last planning commission meeting. The plan features a clubhouse and pool and the developers are proposing to create a small buffer between the proposed Regal Springs development and the existing White Oak and Paynes Landing developments.
Residents from the Delissa Drive/Paynes Landing/White Oak communities presented a petition to the planning commission, signed by 288 community members, opposing any rezoning of the property from agricultural use.
Much of the discussion centered on the Elkhorn River, which runs through the property. A large portion of the property is located in the 100-year flood plain and many community members expressed concerns on the potential impact of development on the creek and surrounding wildlife and the safety of buildings in the flood zone. While the engineer for Regal Springs stated there are no proposed residences in the 100-year flood plan, Planning Commission Chair Mike Sulski and attorney for Regal Springs Harold Sims indicated potential buyers and their realtors would ultimately be responsible for doing “due diligence” before selecting properties close to the flood plain.
Another major concern cited during the meeting was traffic. Because fewer than 150 units were called for in the concept plan, no formal traffic study was required although the developers did provide a basic traffic study. Residents voiced concerns that the proposed development would route traffic through the Paynes Landing neighborhood impacting an already busy intersection at Paynes Landing and highway U.S. 460. Multiple concerns about the condition and visibility of Delissa Drive were also raised. Planning commissioners referenced difficulties in getting improvements on state-maintained roads and stated that traffic is a reality in a fast-growing community like Georgetown.
“Traffic in Georgetown is going to be a problem from now on,” said Commissioner Charles Mifflin.
Gretchen Soards, a Delissa Drive resident, spoke in favor of the development because it offers a lower-density housing than other proposals that had been considered.
“This land is going to be sold,” Soards said. “We are not going to be able to keep this land as agricultural, that’s just a fact of life in Scott County. And this development would be much better than having a subdivision or rental property built on it where you would have lots more children, dogs, golf carts, bicycles, so forth. I know no one wants to lose the beautiful view that we have of the farmland and the creek, but this is a much better alternative than what we will face if it is not passed.”
The application for re-zoning was approved unanimously. A final development plan will still need to be approved by the planning commission and the public will have the opportunity to comment again when that proposal comes before the commission.
The rezoning of the Finley Property at 1202 Old Oxford road also generated community concerns regarding traffic impact. The Finley proposal, which was also approved, called for rezoning 28.7 acres of A-1 (agricultural) land to 18.76 acres of B-4 (business district) and 9.94 acres of R-2 (residential). The concept plan calls for 142 residential rental units on the R-2 portion with a single entrance onto Old Oxford Road although two other potential entrances and exits had been identified.
Jay Griffin, an Old Oxford Road resident, expressed concerns with the ability of Old Oxford Road to handle more traffic.
“I don’t see how that road is going to handle that traffic even with your traffic study,” Griffin said. “I’ve lived there for 16 years and it’s backed up like crazy at that intersection. I just don’t think the road can handle it right now”.
Planning staff indicated improvements to Old Oxford Road would be required. The section of the road adjacent to the entrance would need to be widened and turn lanes would need to be added from Old Oxford Lane into the development and that additional turn lanes on Old Oxford Lane and Connector would also be beneficial. It was unclear who would be responsible for the costs of adding turn lanes at the Old Oxford and Connector intersection.
This is not first time Mr. Griffin has expressed concerns about traffic on Old Oxford Road. The News-Graphic has previously reported on his requests to the Georgetown Traffic Committee to improve safety on Old Oxford Road and on a change.org petition that has received over 350 signatures titled “Bring Old Oxford Road to Code!” Comments on that petition from nine months ago included requests to halt new building on Old Oxford Road until the city can afford to make the necessary road improvements.
Community members will have the opportunity to comment on the proposal again when the final development plan comes before the planning commission.
Other items approved by the commission include:
—Rezoning of 3364 Main Street, Stamping Ground for mixed use;
— Plat transfer at 2911 Leestown Road;
—Subdivision of one 5-acre tract at 761 Gaines Road;
— Variance for setback at 107 Finley Drive;
— Zoning change for the property south of Cherry Blossom Way Spur.
The Georgetown/Scott County Planning & Zoning Commission meets the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Scott County Courthouse in the Fiscal Court Room.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.