The proposed Scott County Justice Center took another step forward when the preliminary plans were approved by the AOC Court Facilities Standards Committee.
The meeting was held via Zoom Tuesday and was chaired by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton.
The proposed courthouse is set to be built on the corner of Broadway and Washington in Georgetown. The majority of land parcels have bene purchased, although a condemnation hearing for two parcels owned by a single landowner is scheduled for January.
“This project will meet the needs of our justice community and he community at large for years to come,” said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington who is serving as chair of the local Project Development Board (PBD) for the justice center.
The construction project would take about 24 months once demolition begins. Currently, plans are to begin demolition July 2023. There are 12 structures on the site that will need to be removed, architects said. Construction on the building would be completed Dec. 15, 2025. Bids would be opened in September, 2023.
The 69,000 sq. ft. building will be three stories with two courtrooms for circuit court, two courtrooms for district court, two courtrooms for family court and office space for the circuit court clerk.
The estimated cost of constriction is $51.686 million, although that may increase due to inflation and rising interest rates.
The PDB will have to seek additional funding from the General Assembly during this next session as financing currently falls about $2 million short, Covington said.
The bonds will be issued as a lease with the lease payment from the state covering the debt service of the bonds., according to R.J. Palmer Compass Municipal.