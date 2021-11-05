It’s a backyard brawl, and the winner will take it all.
If you felt didn’t get enough drama or entertainment value when Scott County and Great Crossing met at Birds Nest Stadium on the first Friday night of October, try the initial Friday evening of November on for size.
No. 2 Scott County (5-5) and No. 3 Great Crossing (8-2) collide in the Class 5A district football semifinals at 7:30 p.m. One team’s season will end. The survivor earns a likely trip to No. 1 Frederick Douglass (9-1) for next week’s title game.
Tickets are $7 and will be available at the gate or in advance at gofan.co. News-Graphic will present live audio on our website and YouTube platforms. The newspaper also will anchor the live stream on NFHS Network, which requires a monthly subscription.
The SC-GC rivalry will burn brightly for generations to come, but this is both the first time the programs have met in the playoffs and also potentially one of the final times for the foreseeable future.
With the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s periodic reclassification a year or two down the road, the Warhawks are expected to rise into Class 6A, while the Cardinals’ current enrollment would keep them in 5A.
“It’s a game that gets talked about a lot outside the week that it’s getting played,” Scott County coach Jim McKee said. “Moving forward, we’re not going to be in the same district. It’s going to allow us to play the game like week two in front of a monstrous crowd, and everybody will be fired up. Then we can buy the kids some sweats with the money, and each team can go about the business of their season.”
Scott County is the higher seed by virtue of its 14-6 win when the teams met Oct. 1 before an estimated crowd of 5,000.
Both teams left points on the table. Great Crossing gave away three turnovers in Scott County territory. SC was stopped inside the GC 5-yard line when the first-half clock ran out while the Cardinals still had a timeout at their disposal.
“We felt like we hurt ourselves early in the game when we lost on some opportunities,” Great Crossing coach Ricky Bowling said. “Coach McKee’s team played hard for four quarters, a tough, physical game, and the ball went their way a couple more times than ours did.
“I feel like we’ve gotten better. We’ve learned a lot from that game, facing adversity and the first time our kids had really been in that situation in a big-time football game. I feel like we as a staff learned a lot from that game on Oct. 1, and we’re ready for round two.”
Both teams held a hefty tune-up last Friday night.
GC rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to defeat Collins, a 5A team with a then-identical record and similar ranking, by a 26-21 margin. Special teams and defense each scored to spin the game in the Warhawks’ direction.
SC dropped a 42-41 decision at Lexington Catholic when a potential game-winning field goal attempt veered wide in the closing seconds. It was the Cards’ third loss by four points or fewer against a team ranked among the state’s consensus top 25.
Both teams have evolved to a stronger cold-weather look on offense in recent weeks, with defensive standouts Cayden Allen of GC and Luke Colvin of SC becoming the proverbial bell cow in the backfield.
That said, there is still widespread familiarity between the programs, which creates a challenge for coaches charged with concocting a plan to win an or-else game.
“In some ways it’s more difficult. It’s been a while since we’ve played,” Bowling said. “They’ve got some different guys doing different things for them, as we do too. We know what they like to do, and I’m sure they have their scheme of what we like to do.”
McKee expects the district-centered playoff system, typically touted as a way to reduce travel, to go away when teams are reclassified in 2022 or 2023.
“We didn’t like it as coaches in 2006-07, and we don’t like it now. The numbers are overwhelming. You never know. The playoffs are just different,” he said. “I don’t like it for the overall health of football. I like playing different people. That’s just me personally. I mean, gosh, we’ve played Frederick Douglass and Great Crossing how many times in the past 18, 24 months? But I don’t get a vote in that, but it is what it is and we’ll move forward.”
