The official appointment of Darin Allgood as Georgetown’s new police chief and a show of support for Mayor Burney Jenkins highlighted Monday’s council meeting at the Scott County Public Library.
Allgood, who served as assistant police chief under Mike Bosse who was fired Jan. 9 as one of Jenkins’ first actions as mayor, was appointed last week and unanimously approved Monday by the city council. Allgood received a standing ovation and a dozen officers were on hand to congratulation him.
“I am humbled,” Allgood said about the Georgetown Police Department. “We are a tight-knit family that is prepared to move on and serve the people of Georgetown.”
Jenkins nodded in agreement.
“I have all the confidence he will the lead the Georgetown Police Department well,” said the mayor of Allgood.
Several council members including Todd Stone and Mark Showalter shared confidence in Allgood.
Sixteen members of the public spoke to the mayor and council with the majority expressing confidence in Jenkins and urging support for the mayor who has been the target of much criticism following Bosse’ s firing.
“I could never find anyone in the community whom I trust more than Burney Jenkins,” said Glen Smith.
Dale Stowe agreed.
“He’s the most pure, honest person I know,” Stowe said. “I’m so proud of him and I’m excited at what Mayor Jenkins can do.”
Others continued to express concern.
“I need to know in what direction you are leading us,” said Katie Prather.
In another move, Jenkins had the ordinance introduced during the last meeting rewritten eliminating the city’s chief administration officer position and lowering the pay grade for the position of public information officer created by the ordinance. The ordinance also adds a police officer. First reading was held with a second reading and vote scheduled for the next council meeting. In addition to Bosse, Jenkins fired former CAO Andrew Hartley during his first week in office.
In other business, the council:
—The mayor appointed and the council approved Ann Troxler and Tonya Buck to the Georgetown Human Rights Commission. Both terms will expire Dec. 31, 2025.
—The mayor re-appointed and the council approved Ben Krebs to Building Inspection Appeals Board. This is Krebs’ second term and this term will expire Dec. 31 2026.
—The mayor re-appointed and the council approved Michael Caudill to the Georgetown/Scott County Airport Board. The term expires Dec. 31, 2026 and is a joint appointment with the Scott County Judge-Executive and the Fiscal Court.
—The mayor re-appointed and the council approved Bill Hamilton to the Georgetown-Scott County parks and Recreation Board. This is Hamilton’s second term and this term expires Dec. 31, 2026.
—The mayor appointed and the council approved Michael Johnson to the Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation Board. The term expires Dec. 31, 2026.
—Several purchase orders were approved for Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services, including a $2.9 million payment to Judy Construction for the work on Waste Water Treatment Plant One. This is the 21st payment approved for the treatment plant construction, said GMWSS General Manager Chase Azevedo. As of December, 41 percent of the project ’s pay rate has been approved, but only 25 percent of the actual construction has been completed, he said.
“This is something we typically would never allow,” Azevedo said.
The issues with flawed engineering plans and the escalating inflation on materials has slowed construction and increased the need to purchase as many materials as possible in order to stay ahead of rising prices, Azevedo said.
“We are forced to manage this project differently,” he said.
—City officials are moving back into city hall and an open house will be held soon, Jenkins said. Some city offices had moved from the historic building in Courthouse Square due to plans for renovation. Those plans are on hold with a possible work session discussion set to discuss the project which is projected to cost about $9 million.
Because of the increased attendance at recent meetings, the council will continue to meet at the Scott County Public Library, said City Attorney Devon Golden.