The official appointment of Darin Allgood as Georgetown’s new police chief and a show of support for Mayor Burney Jenkins highlighted Monday’s council meeting at the Scott County Public Library.

Allgood, who served as assistant police chief under Mike Bosse who was fired Jan. 9 as one of Jenkins’ first actions as mayor, was appointed last week and unanimously approved Monday by the city council. Allgood received a standing ovation and a dozen officers were on hand to congratulation him.

