An estimated 300 people packed into Scott County Public Library Monday evening as the Georgetown City County held its first meeting under Mayor Burney Jenkins.
The meeting was not always welcoming, however, as most visitors were on hand to protest Jenkins’ recent firing of Police Chief Mike Bosse. Jenkins also fired Andrew Hartley who had served as the city’s chief administrative officer.
Technically, Bosse was relieved of his duties Monday, which was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. He was notified Friday by city Human Resources Director Megan Miller, as was Hartley. Bosse said he requested a meeting with Jenkins, but was denied. Bosse had served 10 years as Georgetown police chief and is a 41-year law enforcement veteran. Hartley was originally hired as city attorney in 2013, and promoted to chief administrative officer in 2017 when that position was created during former mayor Tom Prather’s administration.
Some 24 people spoke during the public comments portion of the council meeting, most asking the mayor why Bosse was fired and criticizing the decision. Behind the seated crowd were a number of uniformed police officers. Several other GPD officers were not in uniform, but spoke during the comment section.
“I did not see any discussion of problems with the police chief during the election,” said Ken Hydel about the Bosse firing. “I think it was a very poor decision. Until now there has been no explanation given to us, except (the mayor) wants to move in a different direction. What direction is that?”
Former council member Brad Penn said he called the mayor upon learning of Bosse’s firing and was told Jenkins wants “a local, home-grown police department.”
“We’ve been down that road,” Penn said. “We’ve made that mistake before. We are a city at the intersection of 64 and 75, the two largest interstates in the entire country. We have Toyota, which is the largest manufacturing facility for Toyota in the North American region. We have a daytime population in Georgetown of almost 80,000 people. To make a decision upon who is going to lead the police department, the lead law enforcement officer in a town like this, based upon where they were born and raised is illogical and irresponsible.
“We are the seventh largest and the fastest growing city in the state. The men and women in blue deserve better than that. They deserve a reason or explanation why you replaced Bosse and a plan for how we are going forward. Anything less than that is a dereliction of duty.”
Following the public comments, Jenkins said he heard the public’s response.
“Thank you for your comments,” the mayor told the crowd. “I have heard what you said and I will take it under advisement. I would like to thank Chief Mike Bosse for 30 years of service in law enforcement, including 10 years, here in Georgetown. Assistant Chief Darin Allgood will serve as interim chief of police while we prepare a selection process for a new police chief.
“This selection process will be open to internal candidates from with the Georgetown Police Department. My desire is to promote from within the ranks of the Georgetown Police Department. I am steadfast in my commitment to the officers of the Georgetown Police department and my administration will continue to work to ensure our officers have a competitive wage, not only to attract well qualified candidates, but also to keep the well qualified officers we are blessed to have.”
In other business, Jenkins pledged to “fight” the water issues at Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services that have led to a 61.5 percent rate increase over a two-year period.
“We are going to fight this,” the mayor said. “We are going to take all our resources that we have to fight this. I know you are upset about this. We are upset about this. And we are not going to quit fighting.
“We have a meeting with the auditors of the state to see if we can find out what happened. We are also working behind the scenes to get some funding so we can get this debt down. I’m vigorously going to work to get that done. We want our citizens to get the finest quality of water at a rate they can afford.”
In other business:
—Tracie Hoffman was appointed and sworn in as city clerk. Georgetown city clerk was the last elected city clerk position in Kentucky until the council voted to make it an appointed position in 2021. During the Monday meeting Jenkins nominated Hoffman who was voted in unanimously by the council and sworn in by the mayor.
—First reading of a resolution creating two positions of police officer and public information officer. The public information officer position would be a “city hall,” position, said the mayor.
—A drone and training for the police department was approved with a $25,000 grant from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky.
—Purchase of tasers for the police department was approved with a grant of $113,00, leaving $51,000 for the city to cover.