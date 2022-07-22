While parents are busy shopping for back-to-school supplies and clothes for children soon returning to school, Georgetown Police Department officers have been holding active shooter training at schools across Scott County. 

One hallway of Great Crossing High School was filled with smoke and shotgun shells last week as officers went through a number of different scenarios that challenged their focus and sharpened their abilities. Though no real danger was present, it was important to make the training as realistic as possible so officers would be prepared if similar incidents were to happen in the future, said GPD Assistant Chief Darin Allgood.

