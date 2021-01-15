Georgetown Police are investigating multiple of vehicle thefts that occurred last week across the city.
Assistant Chief Darin Allgood said there were three vehicle thefts last weekend, although the department does not suspect them to be connected.
“People start warming up their cars because it’s getting cold,” Allgood said. “People going out to warm up their car, come back out and it’s missing. We just urge everyone to make sure your vehicle is not left unsecured.”
Allgood said one incident occurred at a business where a female went into the restroom and left her keys on the counter. When she exited the restroom stall, her keys were missing and she then discovered her vehicle was gone.
“We’re looking into that one and reviewing video footage to see if we can get some kind of idea,” Allgood said.
The other two thefts occurred at private residences where the owner turned on their vehicle to warm it up and came out to discover it was gone. Allgood said these two incidents happened in different areas of town, but said this type of theft is “typical” for this time of year.
“It’s every year,” he said. “We urge them not to do that because you’re leaving that vehicle unsecured.”
One of the private residence vehicles was found in Winchester with assistance from the Winchester Police Department.
“They helped us out and located the vehicle,” Allgood said. “Two juveniles were taken into custody and released to their parents.”
The two remaining vehicles have no yet been located, but Allgood said they have been entered into a national database.
“We were able to tag all of that (vehicle information), so hopefully we will be able to locate them or another agency will be able to locate them and get it back to the owner,” he said.
Allgood said he understands the desire to warm up vehicles during the winter months but to keep an eye out for “opportunists.”
“Make sure your vehicles are secured,” he said. “I would urge (residents) to not warm up your cars or remove all your valuables that are in plain view. That gives an opportunity.”
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.