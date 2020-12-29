Georgetown Police officers did all they could to save the Christmas of a couple involved in a car accident over the weekend.
According to the Georgetown Police Department, Officer Gregg Muravchick responded to the accident that involved an elderly couple at I-75 and exit 126 on Dec. 26. The couple is from Michigan but was visiting relatives in the area. They were not injured but their vehicle, which was filled with gifts for their family members, was disabled.
Muravchick, along with Georgetown 911 dispatchers, located a rental car agency with an available vehicle at the Lexington Airport, but after driving the couple to the airport was informed there was not one available.
Muravchick was able to book a dog-friendly hotel for the couple to accommodate their pet through assistance from his sons who work for the Lexington Police Department. He then dropped the couple off.
According to the GPD Facebook post, all the gifts and belongings in the accident were still inside the wrecked car which was being stored at a towing service in Georgetown. Muravchick, along with Sgt. Mark Gardner and Dispatcher Michelle Murphy, made arrangements to retrieve the couple’s items.
After Murpyhy’s shift ended, Muravchick met her at the towing service in Georgetown to retrieve the couple’s gifts and belongings. Murphy then delivered and carried up all the items to the couple’s hotel room in her own vehicle.
“These are the wonderful and kind first responders we have in Georgetown,” read the statement on GPD’s Facebook page. “Thanks to all involved for taking the time to go the extra mile for this couple.”
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.