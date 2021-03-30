Georgetown Police Department is currently investigating a shooting and drug bust at an apartment complex on Saturday.
Officers responded to an apartment complex at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday after a report of shots fired.
“Officers arrived on the scene and learned a round had been fired from one apartment into another,” said Assistant Chief Darin Allgood. “The homeowner heard a loud pop from the apartment next door, got up to check on it and noticed a round went through his kitchen cabinet.”
Allgood said officers then went to investigate the next door apartment but nobody was there. As the situation was unknown at the time, officers entered the apartment, but did not locate anyone.
However, two rifles and a significant amount of marijuana were discovered in the apartment. Officials believe the occupants fled the apartment after firing the round.
“We have some names that we’re following up on,” Allgood said.
No injuries were reported, but as the apartment that the round went in was occupied, Allgood said things could have been worse.
The matter is still under investigation. Allgood said it is unknown what the exact charges for this crime will be until those responsible are found and the investigation is complete.
Those with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact Central Dispatch at 502-863-7820 or reach out on GPD’s Facebook page.
