Police are investigating a complaint of an inappropriate relationship between teacher and Scott County student, but warn it is too early to draw conclusions.
“I think it is entirely too early to make any assumptions,” said Lt. Gary Crump of the Georgetown Police Department. “We are investigating and we will be aggressive, but I think we need to be careful not to destroy someone’s reputation until we have all the facts.”
Lexington television station WLEX interviewed a mother who claims she found “graphic pictures and videos” of her child and the teacher on the student’s cell phone.
“There are about 15 pictures; not all are naked,” the mother told WLEX. “I know there’s about four or five videos of them laying in a bed in a motel room.”
WLEX reports the teacher was a substitute at Royal Spring Middle School and had been tutoring the child.
Scott County Schools officials acknowledged an investigation was under way. The teacher was a long-term substitute and last worked for the school system in May 2020, school officials said.
Police said the investigation had just begun and it would likely be a week or more before more information would be available.
