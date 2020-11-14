The Fifth Third Bank on Lawson Drive was robbed early Saturday, said Georgetown police.
A white, middle-aged man wearing a red and black flannel shirt, blue jeans, gray UK hat with a red COVID-19 mask entered the bank shortly after it opened and handed the teller a handwritten note indicating he had a gun, police said.
The man escaped in a black Ford Fusion. Police were alerted about 9:40 am.
Anyone with possible information should contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820 or you can provide information anonymously through the RELAY app.