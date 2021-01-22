Georgetown Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Shell gas station on South Broadway and Showalter Monday night.
The robbery took place just before 10 p.m. Monday. Assistant Police Chief Darin Allgood said the suspect is a white male and about 5-feet-8-inches tall.
“The subject came into the store wearing a black hoodie and black pants, gray face mask and black latex gloves,” he said. “He produced a gun and demanded money from the register.”
The suspect got away with “an undisclosed amount of money” but that no other items were taken, Allgood said.
Because of how covered up the individual was, Allgood said the security camera footage from the station doesn’t give much for investigators to go on.
“There was no need to put a picture out because he’s totally black hand gray,” he said. “You can’t make anything out of the camera footage.”
Allgood said the suspect fled toward Washington Square on foot and the police are still investigating that area for leads.
“We had our K-9 unit track over that way for a little while but then lost track,” he said. “We’re still investigating today and canvassing the area to see if anyone saw anything. There may be some video footage from other businesses. We’ll be looking up and down Showalter.”
Currently, Allgood said police have no leads as to who may be responsible.
Anyone with information pertaining the robbery should contact Georgetown Police at 502-863-7826.
