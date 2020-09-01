A 78-year-old former Scott County road worker was beaten in his home after which a couple took his wallet.
Shirley Warner was hospitalized with multiple broken bones in his face and his arms were covered with bruises following the attack.
The attack took place last Monday when the man and woman entered his apartment unannounced. Shirley said he was familiar with the woman.
“Somebody came in and beat me up and robbed me,” Warner told WLEX-TV. “She walked in. He was two steps behind her.”
Shirley, who suffers from congestive heart failure, said he attempted to resist, but he said he never made it out of his chair. The man went straight for his wallet.
“She was the only one who knew I had that money on me, so he beat me up and robbed me,” Shirley said. “She walked out with him.”
The Georgetown Police Department are seeking Carol Moore, 59, a white female with ties to Harrison County, as well as Georgetown.
Anyone with information should contact GPD Detective Todd Young at 502-863-7820 or an anonymous tip can be left via the RELAY app.
