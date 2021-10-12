An estimated 150 people gathered for lunch on Friday at American Legion Post 24 in Georgetown as part of the homecoming tour for American Legion Auxiliary President Kathy Daudistel. Among the guests of honor were Daudistel, American Legion Commander Paul Dillard and Sons of the American Legion Commander Michael Fox.
Post 24 Commander Jim Woodrum said he believes it was the first time the post has had a visit from a national commander in 30 years.
Attendees included representatives from the American Legion national headquarters, local members from Post 24 and guests from other posts as far as Alaska.
Local tour activities consisted of a tour of the Kentucky Horse Park, a stop at the Rebecca Ruth Candy Store, a visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and a Boone County Bourbon tour.
The American Legion is the largest veterans service organization in the United States. For more information on their mission and services visit legion.org or find American Legion Post 24-Georgetown, KY on Facebook.
