A power outage occurred late Monday evening around 9 p.m. on Frankfort Rd. that managed to cut out all electricity in the adjacent neighborhoods.
“A single vehicle collided with the electrical pole and caused it to split and fall,” stated Georgetown Police Department Captain Josh Nash. “In the course of it falling, the power lines fell onto another unit and that’s what caused the outage.”
Residents across the Canewood and Paynes Landing neighborhoods quickly took to Facebook to assess the situation; others as far as Stamping Ground stated that they experienced a short outage as well.
“As far as I know it wasn’t a drunk driver,” said Captain Nash. “On that part of Frankfort Rd. the road dips off a little bit so if your tires go off the roadway sometimes it’ll catch you.”
The electric company managed to get the power lines fixed and up and running sometime in the early hours of Tuesday morning.