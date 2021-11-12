Tom Prather has decided he will not seek re-election as mayor of Georgetown.
“I have reached the decision not to run for another term,” Prather said. “I felt it was my responsibility to let people know that, and give others ample time to consider running if they are interested.”
The decision was an emotional one, but a decision he feels comfortable with, Prather said.
All total, Prather has served as Georgetown’s mayor for more than 15 years, spanning almost five full terms. In 1985, Prather was appointed mayor by the city council to finish out Sam Pollack’s term in 1986, serving three years and three months before being elected and serving until 1993. This time around, Prather has been elected twice. In addition to his time as mayor, Prather served nine years on the Georgetown city council and 16 years as a county magistrate.
During his first two terms as mayor, Prather led the city as Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky announced it was locating here. Prather was responsible for leading the annexation of the plant into the city, and was instrumental in the start of the bypass and other major infrastructure projects during that period. During his most recent terms, Prather has led the city to revamp its budget to increase the pay of first responders and to increase the city’s first responder staffing.
“I am looking forward to finishing this term strong,” he said.
This term will conclude Dec. 31, 2022.
“It has been a privilege to serve as Georgetown’s mayor,” Prather said. “It is a privilege I have always appreciated.”
Prather’s family has a long legacy of service in Georgetown. His grandfather, Asa Porter Prather, served four noncontiguous terms as Georgetown mayor, and his father, Harold Prather, served 35 years as chairman of the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service and 25 years as chairman of the Scott County Airport Board.
