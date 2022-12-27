The year 2022 has not been easy for William Thomas “Tom” Prather.
Early on he struggled with the decision whether to seek another term as Georgetown’s mayor, but once that decision was made, the ongoing pandemic, a transition to privatize the city’s sanitation service and troubles at Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services (GMWSS) were compounded by Prather’s own health issues.
But the hardest obstacle may be leaving something he loves so much after more than five decades — public service.
For that reason, Tom Prather has been selected as the News-Graphic’s Newsmaker of the Year 2022.
For almost 50 years, Prather has served in an elected office somewhere in Scott County from Georgetown councilman to Scott County magistrate and three terms as Georgetown’s mayor — the first and second terms separated by almost two decades.
“One thing you can say about Mayor Prather is he never straddled a fence,” said developer C.J. May during a retirement reception for the mayor. Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jack Conner, who oversees the county’s economic development as director of Scott United, praised Prather’s support during his tenure.
But the praise has not always been unanimous. The recent author of a letter to the editor gave thanks that Prather’s term were near an end.
The challenges of 2022 have taken a toll on Prather as the days of his term draw to a close. In the midst of the sanitation and GMWSS issues, Prather was hospitalized several times, including hours after accepting the prestigious Bluegrass Legacy Award from Bluegrass Tomorrow in October.
Prather’s family has strong ties to GMWSS, which made its troubles even more personal to the current mayor. The utility was originally purchased for the city by his grandfather, Asa, when he was serving one of his four terms as Georgetown mayor. His father, Harold B., served on the GMWSS board of commissioners for 35 years, 25 as chairman.
“These last two months have been the loneliest of my career,” he said quietly. Due to the GMWSS rate controversy — or at least since it started — friends stopped calling and some upon whom he once counted on, were no longer available.
Early in his second term as mayor, an effort was made to sell the city owned utility to a German corporation. The vote among council members ended 4-4 with Prather casting the deciding vote against the sale.
The city’s transition to privatizing sanitation was made necessary by Scott County Fiscal Court’s decision to close the landfill in northern Scott County. Operational procedures by businesses and the city due to the pandemic were still under way, but a bid by Republic to start garbage collection appeared to be just what the city needed. Recycling — a long desired service — could be provided by Republic along with a cost to the consumer that was acceptable.
It may have been pandemic procedures, or the arrogance of Republic’s leadership, but efforts by the city to work with the private sanitation company to plan and facilitate the transition were often rebuffed. The city offered to have its own Public Works employees ride along for the first week or so, or have Republic’s employees follow the city’s Public Works employees prior to the transition were each declined. The end result was a much less than smooth change that continues to have hiccups.
That was followed by GMWSS’s troubles. It began in September 2021, when it was discovered an engineering error resulted in halting construction of the then $48 million waste treatment plant. Later a miscalculation in GMWSS’ 2019 rate study created a $30 million revenue gap due to missed interest payments on the plant. Those errors have led to a request for a 61 percent rate hike over two years for GMWSS and placed Prather at the heart of the controversy, even though he is not on the GMWSS board.
Some have said the GMWSS errors damaged Prather’s legacy, but others say that would be unfair and short sighted.
The mayor was asked a series of questions as he prepared to leave office.
Looking back what is your perspective of your last two terms as mayor?
Prather: Couple of things. My first terms as mayor, several years ago have been considered relatively successful. I have wondered in today’s political climate if that would be possible to duplicate that again. By working with the council through consensus, giving them lots of information and lots of data and trying to work on a consensus-type basis. Could we do that again in this political climate? For six years, yes, I learned we absolutely could and we made lots of progress.
Things did start getting difficult over the last couple of years. There were the remains of COVID, the debacle with the Republic rollout, and the terrible timing and the magnitude of the water company rate increase. But the first six or seven years definitely proved we could do this on a consensus basis.
The other thing that dramatically changed during my term in office was our perspective of Georgetown as a city; what we learned about Georgetown by doing our financial analysis. We had to change what we thought of ourselves as a city. What we thought of ourselves as a city when we compared ourselves to 17 other peer cities. What we found is our revenues were significantly lower than other cities our size. Working through that change in perspective, for the public and council to understand our financial realities were. Those would be the two perspectives I would offer on that.
What do you view as your single greatest achievement as mayor?
Prather: I think the relationship between the mayor and the council. The couple of mayors before I came into office, had a very difficult relationship with the council. They had difficulty passing budgets, a lot of things were hard.
Our biggest achievement was to improve that relationship and base it on communication and information and offering recommendations. I would point to a change in process we used in engaging the council in the use of data and analysis. We had eight annual budgets passed and seven of those were passed with unanimous votes of the council. There were 18 amended budgets while I was in office and 17 were passed unanimously. So, we did get to the point where that process worked, so that would have to be the single biggest achievement.
That single way of doing business allowed us to do some other things that I think was important in terms of helping people. The South Sewer Line (down U.S. 65) that solveda humanitarian and environmental crisis for people that had no voice. Our Fairness Ordinance so that we treat everyone in Georgetown with dignity was very important.
What is your biggest disappointment as mayor?
Prather: Not being able to finish the revenue increases that Georgetown truly needs. Once we learned our circumstances and once we gave those circumstances to the public and the council, we did pursue a number of revenue increases. We were successful with some of those which enabled us to raise revenue, improve our salaries, add police officers and the plan was working.
There is an additional revenue step that our projections show was going to be necessary. That proved to be true. We really worked on that next revenue step with the analysis that showed the need — and that analysis is still on (the city’s) website. — we presented two different revenue options to the council over time. One was an increase in the payroll tax, and later we proposed a change from a net profits tax to consideration of a gross receipts tax. Both of those would have raised substantial additional revenue. There was corporate pushback against both of those and the council did not consider either proposal.
So, biggest disappointment, we leave a budget in which we are not hiring any additional policemen or firemen. I believe this revenue situation will negatively impact the beginning of the next administration.
What is the best part of being mayor?
Prather: That’s easy — the people. The people of Georgetown and the amazing folks I have gotten to work with. We have a very professional team that is young and energetic and who kept me on my toes. I believe they have done a great service to Georgetown. All the people in the community that were willing to get involved and engaged.
I think the single one thing that I enjoyed more than anything was being able to talk with students. I have always enjoyed that from youn all the way to college. The questions were wonderful. It was a delight.
What is the hardest thing about being mayor?
Prather: Social media can be used for some wonderful purposes, but it can also be turned very savage. Sometimes it does so without facts. The difficulty of social media is what I would consider one of the hardest things about being mayor.
What advice would you give the incoming mayor and
council?
Prather: I would not presume to give the incoming mayor or council any advice.
Is there a question you were never asked, but you wish someone had asked?
Prather: It is not so much a question as a feeling of absolute responsibility for everything that happens within a community. It’s a pretty high standard, but you get into a mindset that you are ultimately responsible for a lot of things. That’s a wonderful thing, but sometimes it is an awesome responsibility. It is the honor of a lifetime.
Prather was born in Georgetown on April 14, 1951. He graduated from Georgetown High School in 1969, when the city’s population was about 8,600 people. He was president of the Student Council, voted Most Likely to Succeed by his 52 classmates, and named captain of the football team and an NFL Football Foundation Scholar-athlete.
The family tree has long roots in Georgetown. Prather’s grandfather, Asa P. Prather served as mayor of Georgetown for four terms and was responsible for buying the City’s water company from the then electric utility and for establishing the Marshall Field airport. Prather’s father, Harold B., served on the board of commissioners of the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service for 35 years, 25 as the Chair, and on the Georgetown/Scott County Airport Board for 25 years.
Following high school, Prather attended Centre College, where he was president of his fraternity and sat on the interfraternity council.
Prather lost his bid for re-election as mayor to Warren Powers in 1993 and moved on to become Vice President of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities (AIKCU) where he worked with Georgetown College and the other 18 private colleges in Kentucky to raise need-based financial aid from the statewide business community to help students attending the colleges. In his time at the AIKCU, Tom developed collaborative initiatives between member colleges to improve efficiency or share best practices. The Named Corporate Scholarship program started under Prather’s leadership is still benefitting Kentucky’s college students today.
Later, he became Executive Vice President of the Kentucky League of Cities’ New Cities Institute, Prather’s job description was helping communities with reengaging citizens in public processes, focusing on helping elected officials understand the importance of supporting public education throughout our communities.
In 2000, Prather served as President of Central Bank Georgetown. Under his watch, the bank renovated the historic Bradley Building on Main Street, for which the bank received the Bluegrass Tomorrow Vision Award.
Prather’s career as an elected public servant spans five decades. He served five terms and nine years as a Georgetown City Council member from 1977 to 1986, when he was appointed to fill the position of mayor left vacant by the resignation of Sam Pollock. He was elected mayor again in 1989 and served his first stint as mayor through 1993, during the momentous arrival of Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky (TMMK). He later served four terms and 16 years as a magistrate on the Scott County Fiscal Court, from 1999 through the end of 2014. And in 2015, he was again elected mayor of Georgetown, where he will finish his fourth term on Dec. 31, 2022. He did not seek re-election.
When Toyota announced the arrival of the TMMK facility in Georgetown in the late 1980s, then-mayor Prather spotted a serious problem; the proposed facility was to be built in an unincorporated area of Scott County. Prather worked to correct that issue by obtaining the full support of Toyota and TMMK officials, obviously changing the city’s trajectory forever.
Sister City relationships are officially recognized when the highest elected or appointed official from both communities agree to enter a broad-based, long-term relationship. Prather formed Georgetown’s Sister City relationship with Tahara, Japan, a southern coastal city of 60,000 residents, traveling to Tahara to meet with Mayor Shibata in 1988. The two cities held “twinning” ceremonies in the spring of 1990. The Sister City program focuses on youth, education, and the environment. Georgetown and Tahara share sister high schools and sister libraries and host annual exchange students. Georgetown College sends a student to Tahara as an English teacher.
In the last two terms as mayor, Prather identifies the following as achievements of which he is most proud:
—Reformation of the Georgetown-Scott County Revenue Commission;
—$8 million expansion of the Lanes Run Business Park;
—Design and Construction of a new $16 million Emergency Communications Services radio system;
—Passage of a Fairness Ordinance;
—Passage of a Syringe Exchange Program;
—Privatization of Sanitation and the addition of curbside recycling;
—Sale of Cardome to the Catholic Church;
—Creation of the CareHere Balanced Care employee health clinic;
—Design and construction of the $22 million South Sewer project;
—Creation of a one stop shop for building and electrical permits;
—Achievement of an ISO Class 2 fire rating;
—Grant-funded rehabilitation of homes in the historic Boston neighborhood;
—Implementation of a Fleet Management Program for city vehicles;
—Addition of the Victims of Crime Advocates and Violence Against Women Advocates;
—Traffic safety and pedestrian Improvements to the 200-year-old West Main Street viaduct;
—Design and construction of the $9 million renovation of City Hall;
—Presentation of the A Brighter Future report and subsequent revenue, finance, and salary reforms;
—Addition of the City’s first Chief Administrative Officer, Risk Manager, Assistant Fire Chief of Prevention, and Director of Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention.
Prather serves on multiple public and private boards including chair of the Scott Education and Community Foundation, chair of the Central Bank Advisory Board, and chair of the Georgetown Community Hospital Board and currently sits on the GCH Credentialling Committee.
In addition to the Bluegrass Legacy Award, Prather has received 1990 Georgetown-Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year award, inducted into Scott County Education Hall of Fame. He is a graduate of Leadership Kentucky and a frequent contributor to Leadership Scott County. In September of this year Georgetown College awarded him a degree as an Honorary Alumnus, given to non-alumni in recognition of their outstanding service, demonstrated advocacy, and loyalty to Georgetown College.