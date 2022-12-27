Mayor Prather

Tom Prather

 News-Graphic file photo

The year 2022 has not been easy for William Thomas “Tom” Prather.

Early on he struggled with the decision whether to seek another term as Georgetown’s mayor, but once that decision was made, the ongoing pandemic, a transition to privatize the city’s sanitation service and troubles at Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services (GMWSS) were compounded by Prather’s own health issues.

