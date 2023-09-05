The first Prayer Breakfast Concert was held at Cardome on Friday Sept. 1. The event was highlighted by the conference of service awards given in memory of Bias Tilford Jr. on behalf of Bias and Barbara Tilford.
Honorees were P.G. Peoples, the CEO of the Lexington Urban League, Robbi Barber, the director of diversity and inclusion for Georgetown College, Rev. Richard Gaines, the pastor of Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington, State Representative George Brown Jr., and Rev. H.M. Daily, the pastor of Zion Baptist Church.
Georgetown College President Rosemary Allen presented Barber with her award.
“There are not words I can say to describe what that woman means to Georgetown College. . . she works herself so hard because she knows how important it is that she is there for them, and she is always there,” said Allen.
Barber thanked Bias Tilford for helping her get involved with the Ed Davis Ball, spoke to how shelf felt chosen.
“When you are chosen, you have no choice but to do. . . the Lord gave me that voice, he knows nobody else will speak, but I’ll speak,” Barber said.
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman opened the breakfast with a speech and was followed by Mayor Burney Jenkins.
The event was hosted by Braea Tilford, the 2018 Miss Kentucky USA.
The event was put on by Echoes Of Our Ancestors (EOOA), a group formed to educate people about Black History, as well as restoring schools, churches, and graveyards, said Desiree Cross, the event coordinator.
The event, along with a symposium, town hall, and Georgetown reunion on Saturday, was designed to honor where people came from.
“It’s important to Georgetown, because what it does is bring back the rich history of Georgetown people in terms of recognizing both sides of the struggle that people have made in the community,” said John Douglas, the president of the Scott County NAACP chapter.
The breakfast also featured music, as the large crowd sang “Lift every voice and sing, led by Charles Little, Jr. on piano and Benny J on saxophone. Then, after a prayer by Frank W. Houston, the pastor of First Baptist Church, Carmen Neicy Webb sang “Hold on just a Little While Longer” and “He will remember me,” both of which got the crowd on their feet applauding.
Terry Thomas, a local historian who helped found EOOA hopes the event leads to more involvement.
“We will see what is going on after the fact, and see some of the organizations and places after the fact. This is a cleansing, more people just involved. I’ve been in this historical place for 30 plus years and just to see this come together like this is very pleasing. A year from now, we want to see Georgetown in a better spot,” Thomas said.
Alonzo Allen, a member of the city council, saw the event as a good way to gather people.
“It’s just good bringing people together, talking about the past, talking about our future, and people just loving each other,” Allen said.
Jenkins said that the event was of paramount importance.
“It’s a good history, it teaches us about some of the struggles that people of color, and people of all nations had to go through. . . I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for those people paving the way,” Jenkins said.
Barry Tilford saw the event as a step toward unity.
“We’ve got all kinds of tones, but we are all kinfolk,” Tilford said.