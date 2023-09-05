barber

Robbi Barber speaks to the crowd at the Prayer Breakfast Concert on Sept. 1. Barber accepted an award in recognition of her public service.

 News-Graphic Photo By Peter Wilson

The first Prayer Breakfast Concert was held at Cardome on Friday Sept. 1. The event was highlighted by the conference of service awards given in memory of Bias Tilford Jr. on behalf of Bias and Barbara Tilford. 

Honorees were P.G. Peoples, the CEO of the Lexington Urban League, Robbi Barber, the director of diversity and inclusion for Georgetown College, Rev. Richard Gaines, the pastor of Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington, State Representative George Brown Jr., and Rev. H.M. Daily, the pastor of Zion Baptist Church. 

