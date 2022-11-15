Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson and Elections Coordinator Amber Hoffman have managed many elections over the years with each one bringing its own set of challenges.
The 2022 general election was no different.
A lengthy ballot was mostly responsible for long lines at some polling locations, but another issue familiar to most Scott County residents was also at play — growth.
“We are long overdue on re-districting precincts that have just exploded with growth,” Johnson said. “Some of our precincts are very large — too large. The length (of the) ballot was a factor, but the size of some of our precincts needs to be balanced.”
Some voters spent as long as 10 minutes in the booth — compared to a typical election that might require an average of two minutes — which slowed the progress.
“We had one precinct that called and said their wait had reached an hour or so,” Johnson said. “So, we immediately sent help, and we got their wait time down to about 10 minutes. But we have since learned of another precinct that did not call for help, and their wait was just as long.
“We tried to be responsive — and I think we were — but there are factors going forward that must be addressed.”
An appeal will be made to the state to reapportion magisterial precincts — used to elect fiscal court magistrates — to enable more balanced and smaller precincts to be developed, Johnson said.
The answer may lie with the development of centers where voters from any precinct may cast their ballot. Scott County established a voter center at the Scott County Public Library, and it was a great success, Johnson said.
“I believe the answer is the voter center model,” Johnson said.
A voting center model would allow voters from any precinct to vote in a central location, but would also allow election officials to concentrate their staff and trained personnel in specific locations.
“We have an excellent staff, and they can address most election questions quickly and easily,” Johnson said. “But on Election Day, we are spread out.”
On Election Day, a lot of responsibility is placed on paid volunteers, who are trained but still may face questions or issues which they are not familiar.
“The paid volunteers received only 2.5 hours training, so obviously they aren’t as prepared as my regular staff that is here, year round,” she said. “Of course human error is always a possibility, but our staff at the clerk’s office can handle most issues pretty quickly.”
The voting center model makes sense for Scott County going forward as the number of precincts is already high, and the voters who have used the voting centers seem to appreciate the convenience, Johnson said. The library was used during the three-day early voting period, as well on Election Day.
“We managed early voting very well, “Johnson said. “The voting center model worked well.”