The Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission (GSCPC) voted Thursday to approve a final subdivision and preliminary development plan for a Dollar General store near the intersection of Cynthiana Road (US-62) and Delaplain Road.
Several members of the community spoke against the proposed development, citing concerns about traffic safety, lighting, property values, and crime. Carlene Perkins said she supported the development plan and that the Dollar General would provide a convenient place to shop for local residents.
Planning commission staff reported the applicant met all criteria for the subdivision but raised concerns with traffic safety, landscaping variances, and design standards in regards to the development plan. Senior Planner Matt Summers, presenting the staff report, said the commission does not have design standards for commercial districts, but the development would be between a historic district and an existing commercial district with private design standards. The conditions for approval recommended by planning staff included the requirement that the applicant construct a left-turn lane from US-62, if approved by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Summers said.
Will Stevens, engineer for the applicant, said a left turn lane was not warranted based on the last traffic study conducted by the state and traffic numbers for average Dollar General stores. The turn lane could create inadvertent consequences and interfere with any future turn lanes onto Delaplain Road, he said.
Several commissioners were concerned the traffic study Steven cited was several years old and the development plan map showed stubs for future development off of the same entrance as the Dollar General. Stevens requested that the requirement for a left turn-lane be amended, but the commission opted to leave the language as recommended by staff and require the applicant to construct a left-turn lane and a right deceleration lane, if approved by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
“We’re just going to have to let the state decide (what to do about the turn lanes)” said commissioner Steve Smith.
Stevens indicated Dollar General may not wish to proceed if the state approves the left turn lane. He added it would be a mistake to consider the proposed store as part of the Oxford community. His presentation included a map of businesses and neighborhoods in the area which showed the Oxford Historic District as being a quarter mile away from the proposed development and highlighted the close proximity of the Lanes Run Business Park. The closest buildings in the Oxford Historic District are the Oxford School, constructed in 1928, and the “Helen Juett” House, built in the mid-late 1800’s by Mrs. Juett, the daughter of one of the early promoters of Oxford, Jacob Price.
The proposed Dollar Store is approximately 200-300 yards from the Oxford School House and 300-400 yards from the Juett house. Several other residences not included in the historic district are closer.
Currently GSCPC recognizes the historic overlay district on Main Street between Warrendale Street and Montgomery Avenue. GSCPC considered the adoption of a historic ordinance in the late 1990’s but an advisory committee charged with finding compromise between the proponents and opponents of an ordinance was disbanded and the effort ultimately abandoned.
The current future land use map shows a portion of Oxford along US-62 as future commercial use and included within the urban service boundary. According to planning staff it is unlikely that the urban service boundary will be extended further into the Oxford neighborhood because the Lane’s Run Business Park watershed makes expanding sewer service unfeasible, but the current future commercial designation includes the Oxford School House, the Helen Juett House, and several newer residences built on land that was formerly part of the historic Barkley-Risk/G.T. Beckett farmstead.
At the Dec. 9 GSCPC meeting Oxford resident Brad Green, representing a group of neighbors in opposition to an application to re-zone the Graves Lumberyard property, said that many of the neighbors planned on advocating to remove the Oxford Village neighborhood from inclusion in the urban service boundary in the 2022 comprehensive plan update.
Charlie Perkins, attorney for the planning commission, said the commission does not have much discretion in approving development plans if they meet regulations, although senior planner Summers clarified that, while the application for the subdivision plat complied with all regulations, the development plan had a number of variances from regulation specifically in regards to landscaping, and that staff did not have a recommendation on whether or not the planning commission should grant those variances.
“I can see where there are going to be problems and where there are going to be benefits from this both ways,” said Smith, before ultimately voting in favor of the development plan.
Before the project can be completed applicants will need to get their final development plan approved by the planning commission, will need state approval to build a new entrance off of Cynthiana Road (US-62), to conduct grading on a state right-of-way and will need GMWSS and state approval for extension of the sanitary line, Summers said.
Other actions taken by the planning commission included:
—Hel-N-Del Farm: Approved Final Subdivision Plat to subdivide a farm into six tracts located north of Cedar Road (KY 368) east of the Scott/Franklin County line;
—Brown General Contractors: Approved Final Subdivision Plat to subdivide one 15.59 acre parent tract into two lots located at 255 New Coleman Lane;
—Enterprise Way: Approved Zoning Map Amendment to change the zoning district from A-1 and R-1 to BP-1 located south side of Enterprise Way adjacent to Lanes Run Business Park.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.