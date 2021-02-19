The U.S. is amid a gardening renaissance. As the coronavirus pandemic prompts questions our food system future, people everywhere are buying seeds, pulling up lawns, building raised beds, and seeking gardening information.
Most new and seasoned gardeners are making careful decisions about what type of plants to grow and how to organize the beds, but it’s also a good time to consider another, perhaps more important aspect of food sovereignty: what kind of seeds you’re planting and whether you’ll be able to save and share them next year.
Seed saving is a lost art that is making its way back to popularity with gardeners. Seeds are largely inexpensive to buy in stores, especially when compared with buying transplants, making them an economical way to grow your garden. But there are some reasons why seed saving is coming back into vogue in home gardens.
First, seed saving saves your hard-earned money. Store-bought seeds are cheap, but seeds you save yourself are free. Your seed purchases can really add up! Second, when you save seeds from the best specimens in your garden, you improve your seed stock year after year. The seeds develop strong traits well suited to your garden’s individual microclimate. Lastly, seed saving is immensely gratifying. How awesome is it be a part of your plant’s full life cycle?
Seed saving is the practice of saving seeds or other reproductive material (e.g. tubers) from vegetables, grain, herbs, and flowers for use from year to year. This is the traditional way farms and gardens were maintained for the last 12,000 years. To save seeds is to preserve food culture. Heirloom crops wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the gardeners who meticulously grew and saved seeds.
You can save vegetable seeds from your garden produce to plant next year. Seed saving involves selecting suitable plants from which to save seed, harvesting seeds at the right time and storing them properly over the winter. If you want to start saving seeds, we recommend legumes such as beans or peas because they are the easiest seeds to save, and among the easiest to germinate. Self-pollinating plants such as tomatoes, peppers, beans, and peas are good choices for seed saving. They have flowers that are self-pollinating and seeds that require little or no special treatment before storage. If self-pollinated varieties cross-pollinate with other plants of the same variety, they set seed that grow into plants that are still very similar to the parent plant. These plants bear similar fruit and set seeds that will produce similar plants. Self-pollinated varieties may be “heirlooms.” These varieties may be passed down through generations or they may be selections that are more recent.
Seeds from biennial crops such as carrots or beets are harder to save since the plants need two growing seasons to set seed. Many greens such as lettuce and mustard have tiny seeds that are difficult to harvest.
Don’t bother saving seeds of hybrid varieties, denoted on the package as “F1”(meaning two varieties have been bred with one another to produce a third variety with a combination of traits from each “parent”). If you were to save seed from this hybrid offspring and plant it, each seed would grow into a plant with a random combination of the traits found in the gene pool of the original parents, which rarely produces something you’d want to eat.
How to save seeds of popular vegetables
Tomato seeds
• Allow fruits to ripen fully and scoop out the seeds, along with the gel surrounding them, before you eat or cook the tomatoes.
• Put the seeds and gel in a glass jar with some water.
• Stir or swirl the mixture twice a day. The mixture will ferment, and the seeds should sink to the bottom within five days.
• Pour off the liquid, rinse the seeds and spread them out to dry on paper towels.
Pepper seeds
• Allow some fruits to stay on the plants until they become fully ripe and start to wrinkle.
• Remove the seeds from the peppers and spread them out to dry.
Peas and beans
• Save peas and beans by allowing the pods to ripen on the plants until they are dry and starting to turn brown, with the seeds rattling inside. This can be up to a month after you would normally harvest the peas or beans to eat.
• Strip the pods from the plants and spread them out to dry indoors.
• They should dry at least two weeks before shelling, or you can leave the seeds in the dried pods until planting time.
All dried seed should be placed in paper envelopes or seed packets, labeled with their name, variety, and the date you collected them. It is easy to forget the details by the following spring. Store seeds in tightly sealed glass containers. You can store individual packets of different seeds together in a large container. Keep seeds dry and cool. Storing at temperatures between 32° F - 41° F is ideal, so your refrigerator can be a good place to store seeds. A small amount of silica-gel desiccant added to each container absorbs moisture and helps keep the seeds dry. Craft supply stores sell silica gel in bulk for drying flowers. Any seed stored this way should remain viable for at least a few years, though some crops may keep for a decade or more.
Want more information on seed saving tips and tricks? Contact Sharon Flynt, Scott County Extension Horticulture Agent, University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service at 502-863-0984 and/or send an email to sflynt@uky.edu. Also tune into the YouTube video “Tips and tricks for saving seed” for in in-depth look by University of Kentucky Extension Specialist Emily Pfeufer.