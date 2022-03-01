It is good news for Scott County sellers, but tough news for buyers in the latest housing report just released by the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors (LBAR).
The number of residential home sales in Scott County fell some 25 percent in January 2022 from the previous January, due mostly to a lack of inventory. That same lack of inventory was likely responsible for an 11 percent increase in the median price of a house sold this January over the previous year.
This January, some 51 residential homes were sold compared to 68 sales in 2021. But the median price for a home sold in Scott County in January rose to $245,000 from $221,477 during the same month in 2021. Even so, Scott County was third in the most residential sales in the 30-county region. Only Fayette and Madison counties recorded more sales, LBAR reports.
Real estate sales have started off in record-breaking fashion this year in LBAR’s 30-county region with several counties recording increases in sales and prices, pushing the region to a new record mark in total volume of sales.
Residential sales reached 995, the most ever on record, a six percent increase over last year’s total of 939, which had been the previous high mark.
Single-family home sales increased five percent, while townhouses/condo sales jumped 21 percent in January. Townhouses/condos comprised just over six percent of the total market in January. Franklin, Montgomery, Anderson and Clark counties each had double digit increases.
New construction home sales were even compared to last year, reaching 91 sales for the month, the second highest monthly total since 2007.
“The market is continuing at the same hectic pace as last year,” said Rusty Underwood, LBAR president.“Even with less than ideal weather for much of the month, buyers were not deterred and were putting properties under contract quickly. Data on pending properties is predicting that next month will likely mirror the activity from January.”
Pending sales matched the January record from 2020, with 1,160 homes under contract, a two percent increase when pending sales were 1,133. This January marked the sixth month in a row with pending sales increases.
Demand and a lack of inventory is driving prices to record highs. For the first time in LBAR history, the median home price exceeded the $200,000 threshold, closing at $225,000 for the region, up 15 percent over last year when the median price was $195,000. Single-family home prices increased 14 percent to $228,000 while townhouses/condo prices increased 21 percent, reaching $168,750.
The total real estate sales volume across the LBAR region reached $257 million, a 16 percent increase over January 2021.
Total housing inventory dropped below 2,000 residential properties available for the second consecutive month and for the first time in January. With 1,725 homes on the market to start the year, inventory levels were down 19% when compared to 2021. January’s inventory total was the lowest level since June of last year.
New listings in January were essentially even year-over-year with 1,071 properties hitting the market. This is an 8% increase over the previous month when only 989 homes were listed to close out the year.
The supply of housing inventory rose to 1.7 months in January, a 13 percent increase over last year when it was 1.5 months, and up 21 percent from December. The January supply was the highest since May 2020 when supply stood at 2.1 months.
In January, homes sold in 29 days on average, a 9 percent decrease from last year but up 16 percent from the previous month of 25 days.
“There are some factors, like rising interest rates, that could affect real estate throughout the year,” said Underwood. “And with lingering inventory issues, as we move into the prime spring selling season, it will be interesting to see how the market plays out.”
According to Freddie Mac, the average rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.45 percent in January, up from 3.1 percent in December. The average commitment rate across all of 2021 was 2.96 percent. To date, interest rates have increased slightly; however, unrest in Europe has led experts to predict a possible pause in rate increases, at least in the short term.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.