Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett said he feels he has been tried and convicted in the media following his decision to issue a temporary restraining order on Gov. Beshear’s pandemic restrictions for agri-tourism businesses.
A hearing was originally set for Thursday regarding the order, but Beshear has asked Privett to disqualify himself and be removed from the case because the governor alleges the judge has a personal relationship with Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. So, the hearing was stayed pending that decision.
On June 30, Quarles filed a motion challenging Beshear’s restrictions on agri-businesses along with Evans Orchard and Cider Mill of Georgetown. Quarles filed the case in the Scott County Circuit Court because Evans Orchard is located in Georgetown.
Privett issued a temporary restraining order on Quarles’ lawsuit, and Beshear responded by calling the decision “reckless.” The governor has criticized Privett and the judge’s decision and said Privett and Scott County’s other circuit judge Jeremy Maddox have “personal” relationships with Quarles, which disqualifies them. The governor is basing his motions on Facebook postings. Quarles is a Scott County native.
“We are not going to do anything substantive today, but what I do what to do is clear the record,” Privett told the media representatives in the courtroom. “There is a lot of stuff out in the media that is just wrong about the procedure in this case. I’m going to go through the procedure of it and clarify any misconceptions.”
The case was originally heard in Bourbon County because Scott County did not have any courtrooms available, Privett said.
“It was a two-hour hearing in which everyone was present and we had a very good substantive debate,” Privett said.
The judge praised Dr. Steven Stack of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services for his ability to work in an emergency situation.
“I assume he is doing a very good job,” Privett said. “But this is not about policy, but we’re sticking to the law. I thought we had a very good, professional, substantive hearing. It was not out of line of any other case that we have where we have an important issue. Following that I asked the winner of the motion, who was one of the plaintiffs in the case, the Department of Agriculture, tender before the court, which is normal practice in any civil circuit court in Kentucky.
“I did not draft the order and I wanted it tendered for a couple of reasons. The main one is that I knew I could not turn an order around in time. For the timeliness of this matter, I could not turn this order around in time, because of everything else I was doing that would suffice for the timeline that we needed this order out. I knew or I had the assumption we were going straight to the court of appeals.”
The order was signed on Tuesday and made public on Thursday, the day the mask order came out, he said.
“I’m not going to get into substantive issues,” Privett said. “I just want to make it clear there was nothing untoward in the entry of that order and in this court.”
The judge said he wanted to take the opportunity to respond to some public allegations.
“I did not disclose any friendship or relationship with (Commissioner) Quarles because I do not have one,” Privett said who adds he has only had a conversation with Quarles about five times in his life.
Addressing a photo the governor referred to that was on social media, Privett said Quarles was having a personal event in the same restaurant in which he was eating when Quarles came over to meet some people he was with.
“I have never had dinner, lunch, a personal phone call with (Commissioner) Quarles. I have never been to his house,” Privett said. “I have no personal relationship other than me knowing him as an elected official, like I do every single elected official in all three of my counties. “
The judge said he did not have Quarles’ personal cell phone number even though he has the cell phone numbers of many other elected officials.
“I feel like I have already been tried and convicted in the media, in the public without an opportunity to respond,” Privett said. “The governor’s motion wanted an answer by yesterday … I will not allow any party to dictate a time that I enter orders other than the outside fairness of the issue. I will not be bullied or threatened in making any kind of decision, pressured into making any kind of decision.”
So, when the governor wanted an answer by Wednesday, June 15 on whether Privett would disqualify himself, the judge said he deliberately did not answer because he knew he could disclose his relationship with Quarles in the Thursday hearing.
Because the court decision was made by Privett, the judge said he understands why he was a target because of the political stakes and public interest. He did not agree with or appreciate the attacks levied at Maddox, his fellow judge.
“What is not right is to bring judges that have nothing to do with this case — to make comments about them in this case,” Privett said.
