Screen shots of flirtatious and sexual text messages from former 14th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Brian Privett to a court employee while on the bench have been obtained by the News-Graphic through a source that has asked to remain anonymous.
Five screen shots show flirty and sometimes inappropriate exchanges between Privett and the employee dating back to 2018. In at least one of the texts, it is mentioned in the exchange that Privett was on the bench at the time presiding over a court proceeding.
Privett was appointed by then Gov. Matt Bevin to complete retiring Judge Paul Isaacs’ term in April 2018 and was elected later that year. Privett resigned as circuit court judge on Jan. 31, 2022 with 11 months remaining in the term. Privett has denied a private reprimand issued on Jan. 18, 2022 by the Judicial Conduct Commission was against him and the reason behind his early resignation. The reprimand cites a judge for sending “flirtatious” messages to a participant in a court program over which the judge was presiding. The News-Graphic filed an open records request for the judge’s identity which was denied by the AOC.
“I have made mistakes in my past that hurt my family, friends and supporters,” Privett said in an emailed statement. “Some of those mistakes destroyed my marriage. I am truly sorry for anything I have done that hurt others. I have asked forgiveness from God, and have many times sought counsel of ministers and my closest friends.
“I can only rely on His forgiveness, make amends when possible, and work towards his purposes. I am no longer in public life and have no plans to re-enter. I would ask that the privacy of everyone else be honored to avoid any further damage my mistakes have caused.”
The text messages clearly identify “Privett”. The name of the court employee is being withheld upon the advice of legal counsel and at Privett’s request. She was contacted through social media by the News-Graphic and did not respond.
All of the texts have a time stamp, but some do not have an exact date. The texts are given in the order presented.
The time stamp on these texts is 11:50 a.m.
“I have to be in Bourbon by 1. Didn’t really have time. Duty before booty.”
“Are your boobs getting bigger?” Privett asks.
“LOL, you’re a mess. No, boobs still tiny.”
Another exchange takes place while court is in session. The time on the text messages is 12:52 p.m. and extends to 4:21 p.m.
“You are so hot,” Privett writes.
“You’re f——ing blind. Get to work. How are you keeping a straight face?”
“Practice,” responds Privett.
“You do very well,” answers the woman.
“Just noticed your long legs back there. Enjoying court?” Privett said.
“I am,” she answers.
In another pair of exchanges, Privett and the woman appear to be attempting to disguise their relationship. The time stamp is 2:07 p.m. to 2:09 p.m.
“So, I need to stay away,” Privett asks.
“Probably the best,” she responds.
“Why’s that?” he asks
“I’m seeing someone …and I really like him,” she answers.
“Good for you,” Privett said.
“Plus security keeps tabs on me. They’d see you in here.”
On another day, Privett warns the woman about his social media accounts. The time stamp is 11:47 p.m
“Hey, you can’t follow me or like my posts on social media,” Privett said.
“My bad,” she said.
This text is dated Thursday, Dec. 27. 2018 at 5:43 p.m.
“Are you working?,” said Privett.
“No, on a date. He picked me up from the office.” she said.
“Whatever,” Privett said.
“Huh?”
“I’m all alone at the courthouse. Oh well. Have fun,” Privett said.
A private reprimand issued by the Judicial Conduct Commission Jan. 18, 2022 citing a judge for sending “flirtatious” messages to someone participating in a court program has been rumored to be against Privett, something the former judge denies.
“I have never received a reprimand public or private,” Privett answers in an email. “If you look at the details of the reprimand, it was on the condition that judge stop drug court in fall if last year. I continued to have drug court until my resignation on 1/31. That reprimand was not against me.
“I have stated on the record why I chose not to run and why I resigned. Those are entirely accurate and were reported in your newspaper.”
The reprimand does not identify the judge, the judicial district or the date of its actions. It does state, “The judge immediately recused from oversight of the individual’s case and subsequently from oversight of the program.”
This is the latest in a series of events that has embroiled the 14th Judicial District, much of which has Privett at the center. In December, while serving as circuit judge, Privett sent a letter to the Kentucky Attorney General’s office seeking an investigation into Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson and her office. Among the allegations levied against Muse-Johnson was using too many grand jurors. State law limits the grand jury to 12 participants.
A probe of court payroll records show that more than 12 jurors did participant in grand jury sessions, but Muse-Johnson said these were alternate jurors available in case of a conflict of interest.
Since then, Circuit Court Judge Jeremy Mattox has admonished Muse-Johnson in court for her actions with the grand jury. Muse-Johnson has sought to re-indict any indictments that have come under question and the Attorney General released a statement in May that it found no violations in the prosecutor’s office.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.