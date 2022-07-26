It’s no question that four-legged pets have been found to improve a person’s mood, but one program in Scott County is taking that friendship to a new level – perhaps even a new reading level for some.
Books and Best Friends is a reading program for school-aged children that allows them to find joy reading in an environment outside of their school or home while cuddling with dogs. On the first and third Saturdays of each month at 2 p.m., the Scott County Public Library hosts the meet-and-read program, which saw more than 40 children at its first event in June since shutting down for COVID-19.
Suzanne Cassity, Scott County Team Lead for Pawsibilites Unleashed Pet Therapy based in Frankfort, said she and Earlene Arnett, former director at Scott County Public Library, started the program in 2006 as a way to encourage children to keep reading. Cassity said since the beginning of the program, some students’ reading abilities have improved “leaps and bounds” after relaxing in the library with the reading education assistance dogs, which are therapy dogs brought into structured school programs.
“Nobody’s looking over their shoulder or correcting them or snickering at them like sometimes their fellow students do just to have fun. There’s nothing formally structured or required about it. The objective is that kids walk away and associate reading with fun and the dogs. The dogs are just a natural calming influence and there’s a whole other aspect to this,” she said.
Because the children are not reading to a person or in front of a class, Cassity said the nervousness associated with reading melts away as they connect and read to the dogs in the library. Though extraordinary reading progress is being made each time the children attend, she said her mission is not quite over.
“My goal still is to get reading education assistance dogs into other elementary schools in Scott County, but it takes time. It takes the school, where the principal and the teachers have to agree and want to administer this type of program to help their students progress more quickly or come from behind if they’re struggling,” she said.
In a summer program that was organized by Arnett and her sister, Cassity said Reading Camp Scott County utilized the dogs in one of several stations set up to help students with their reading. Cassity said handlers and volunteer teachers running the station noted drastic changes in reading ability by the end of the week.
“What we saw in the span of five days a week was nothing short of miraculous. You know, a child would come in on Monday, be very shy, not reading real strongly, and by Friday, there was a whole different scenario,” she said.
Cassity didn’t always know the positives of having a pet, she said, adding she was 44 when she got her first dog, Jesse, who was essentially the first dog to join the Books and Best Friends program at the library. It was then that Cassity said she saw the true potential for positive impact therapy dogs can have on someone.
“Dogs are naturally loving, and they love unconditionally. They have an incredible sense of the emotions of people, so if a child is a little nervous, maybe because they don’t like reading out loud… or maybe they’ve had a traumatic experience around dogs, the dogs sense that and react accordingly.
“The parents are thrilled about it because they understand what it’s all about, and they’re excited to give their kids the opportunity to read, which they want them to do, of course. They want them to be able to continue to read levels as they grow. They love the environment. They love the dogs because it makes the kids so happy. It’s in a great place like the library, it’s changed lives,” she said.
Cassity recalled a time when two brothers who had been adopted attended the Books and Best Friends program. She said although they had been through difficult situations, growing up with Jesse helped the two gain confidence while strengthening their reading abilities.
“It had an effect on their confidence, not just in reading, but as children growing up, and it had a soothing effect as children growing up when sometimes things were difficult,” she said, adding that even the dogs enjoy their trips to the library. “When I tell Callie we’re going to the library to see, the kids, she perks up, the tails wagging and she’s ready to go.”
As positive growth continues to take place in the Books and Best Friends program, Cassity is encouraging parents to bring their children to interact and read to the dogs, who enjoy a good book just as much as snuggling with participants. For more information, locals can call the Scott County Public Library at 502-863-3566.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.