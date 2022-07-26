It’s no question that four-legged pets have been found to improve a person’s mood, but one program in Scott County is taking that friendship to a new level – perhaps even a new reading level for some. 

Books and Best Friends is a reading program for school-aged children that allows them to find joy reading in an environment outside of their school or home while cuddling with dogs. On the first and third Saturdays of each month at 2 p.m., the Scott County Public Library hosts the meet-and-read program, which saw more than 40 children at its first event in June since shutting down for COVID-19. 

Tags

Recommended for you