Through the 2021 Dan Cummins Cares program, a portion of each purchase will be donated to CASA of Lexington.
“The Cummins family has long supported CASA’s efforts to help abused children find safe, permanent homes and give them the childhoods they deserve,” said Josh Cummins. “Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, we are taking that commitment to our communities’ kids to the next level. We have set a goal for this program of raising $100,000 for CASA of Lexington.”
According to the press release, the donations will be taken from the proceeds of each vehicle sale after the purchase is made.
