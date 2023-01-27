The AMEN House will be hosting their second annual “Project Prom Dress” event starting March 4 where prom dresses and accessories may be donated.
AMEN House Executive Director Michele Carlisle said she is excited to renew this project.
“We had over 100 girls turn up for the (first) event and were able to get a dress from the Scott County community,” said Carlisle. “One thing we don’t want with this event is to create a barrier or prevent memories from being created for these young women.”
Formal dresses of any style and size may be donated, with the highest demand being plus size dresses, she said.
The AMEN House will be taking in any shoes, purses or jewelry, as well, Carlisle said. This is a free event and volunteers are still needed.
Anybody interested in participating can sign up through the AMEN House website.
“Prom dresses and accessories for such a night can be extremely expensive,” added Carlisle. “I just want to give a personal thank you to our community in all of Scott County. It’s amazing what a community that loves each other can do especially when it comes to making someone’s dream come true.”
Donations for “Project Prom Dress” can be made to the AMEN House located at 317 East Main Street.
Drop off times are Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The actual event is being held March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, March 10, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the last day of the event being that following Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.