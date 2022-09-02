Despite a recent decision by the Scott County Fiscal Court to lower property tax rates for 2022, most homeowners actually will experience increases on their property tax bills official project.
The reason is two-fold.
First, county taxes on real estate account for a small percentage of total property taxes around 7 percent depending on whether a property is subject to city taxes. The school district accounts for about 66 percent of property tax bills, state taxes 14 percent, and city, the health department, libraries and agricultural extensions make up the remainder.
Second, while the tax rate has decreased, Scott County property tax assessor Tim Jenkins said most homeowners have seen increases on their property tax assessment from 2021 to 2022.
The total assessed value of certified real estate in Scott County grew 8.8 percent from 2021 to 2022 from $5.23 billion to $5.69 billion, Jenkins said.
Home sales and new property were two key factors driving the increase, but Jenkins said most homeowners saw an increase on the assessed value of their homes, which is based on current price per square foot in their neighborhood.
According to data from the PVA out of the 24,396 properties in Scott County as of Jan 1, 2022, 344 were new parcels, 29 had their assessments reduced, and 14,969 had their assessed values increase for 2022.
The PVA tries to be conservative in their assessments — 2021 median home sales were $231,000 while the median assessment for 2022 was $199,900, Jenkins said.
While the housing market has started to cool (July saw a decrease in median home prices compared to June, according to redfin.com), assessments are based on property values at the beginning of the year and current market trends will be reflected in the 2023 assessment, he said.
While the fiscal court approved a reduction in the county’s real estate tax rate from .0620 to .0600 per $100 assessed value, total revenue for the the county from real estate is still projected to increase by 2.78 percent, because of the increase in property values, an increase officials say is necessary to continue to expand services for the growing community.
According to the US Census, Scott County’s estimated growth is just under 2 percent annually. The county has been the fastest growing county in Kentucky for the last two decades, the data states.
The county also benefits from an additional $75,670 in tax revenue from new property.
“Looking at the status and just where we’re at, you know, KRS requires that if you raise it above a 4 percent threshold, then you have to have a public hearing and such,” said County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. “By doing this, our overall growth is around a 2.78 percent increase. So, you know, it still gives us some growth and revenue, which allows us to try to stay up with expenditures, but it’s also a drop.”
For a typical Scott County home ($290,000 median home price, according to redfin.com) the fiscal court’s rate reduction will result in a $6 savings on their real estate property tax bill. Revenue from county taxes on personal property is expected to increase 3.03 percent despite the fiscal court voting to drop the property tax rate from 0.0620 to 0.0567 per $100 property valuation.
In 2021, Scott County had the lowest real estate tax rates from neighboring counties, such as Franklin, Jessamine, Fayette, Woodford and Clark counties.
Since 2018, the number of parcels in Scott County has increased by 1,322 from 22,975 to 24,297. Smaller parcels are generally worth more per acre than larger parent tracts. Land improvements, like new home construction, increase the tax base as well. According to data from the US Census, the estimated population of Scott County has been increasing at just under 2 percent per year, with the number of parcels increasing at 1.1 to 1.7 percent per year.
Every year since 2018, Scott County has experienced an increase in the number of real estate transactions. While nationwide experts are reporting a cooling market, in 2022 the county has already seen more real estate transactions (1,483) through August 5 than all of 2018 (1,439).
According to recent data from redfin.com, 48 percent of homes in Georgetown accept an offer within one week of listing, and the median home price of $290,000 is up 1.2 percent from last year. Some 107 homes were sold in July of 2022 compared to 108 in July of 2021. On average homes, are selling after 11 days on the market compared to after 13 days last year.
Higher mortgage interest rates may reverse this trend, however.
According to freddiemac.com, the average rate for a 30 year fixed rate mortgage was 5.13 percent for the week ending Aug. 18, 2022, and was increased to 5.5 percent last week. For the same week in 2021, the average rate was 2.86 percent, a change that has impacted the total buying power of many prospective home buyers. Redfin.com reports median home prices in July have dropped from $309,000 in June to $290,000 in July.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.