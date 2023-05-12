Just as council member Greg Hampton predicted, the 2023-24 budget for the City of Georgetown is “all about salaries,” with some $1.8 million in annual salary increases.
About a month after Mayor Burney Jenkins’ 2023-24 original city budget was presented, a “final” version was given during Monday’s council meeting following some tweaks and adjustments from the council’s finance committee. The budget was presented last Monday with the official first reading set for the next meeting on Monday, May 22 and second reading and final passage set for the June 12 meeting. The budget must be passed by June 30, and the new budget and all its changes including pay increases goes into effect July 1, 2023.
The end result was close to Jenkins’ original presentation with revenues projected at $33.9 million against expenses of $35.2 million and a projected deficit of $1.3 million.
“It is disappointing to have a budget with a deficit,” said council member Alonzo Allen, a member of the city’s finance committee.
Hampton, who is also on the finance committee, agreed adding, “I’m confident we will close that gap.”
City Finance Director Stacey Clark said it was not unusual to project a deficit budget early in the year.
“In the 10 years I have been here, we have projected a deficit most years, but only twice did we have to actually pull from reserves,” Clark said. “One time the council voted to pay for some major capital projects rather than finance them.
“I tend to be conservative when projecting revenues.”
The mayor said he was not surprised by the budget.
“It costs money to live in Georgetown,” Jenkins said adding the salary increases are justified.
The city currently has reserves of between $23-$27 million, Clark said. If the city hall renovation is pulled from reserves, that would leave about $13.7 million, she said. About six months of total expenses should be kept in reserve for emergencies, she said.
As expected, the budget includes a 6.5 percent cost-of-living (COLA) adjustment as recommended by the state for all city employees and additional pay increases for first responders. The COLA increase for all employees will cost the city annually about $1.06 million. The salary increases for first responders will cost the city annually about $779,000.
With the COLA and a $4,000 pay increase, each member of the police department will receive a $7,104 annual raise. The fire department employees will receive a $4,000 pay increase in addition to the COLA. The fire department’s administrative assistants will receive a $3,000 pay increase in addition to the COLA.
Starting pay for emergency dispatch will increase by $4 per hour to $24. This will be funded by the 9-1-1 fee, but Clark warned the maintenance contract for the communications system will expire at year-end. At that time the maintenance expense will have to be paid with a monthly cost of $251,634. The emergency dispatch department is an inter-local agreement with Scott County and the cost of the maintenance contract will be split.
The budget includes several new positions including: a general government computer specialist with an anticipated annual salary of $95,923; part-time maintenance employee for the fire department at an annual salary of $23,633; three fire department engineers at an additional annual cost of $5,000 each and a recovery support coordinator, which will be paid through the opioid settlement funding, at an annual salary of $89,151.
The budget deferred adding three additional police officer positions as requested. The Georgetown Police Department has multiple vacancies, so the addition of new positions was deferred until the police department reached full staffing, Clark said. By deferring these positions, the budget was reduced by $353,805, she said.
The budget includes three capital projects including renovation of city hall for the remaining $10 million which was not included in previous budgets. The actual amount will be adjusted once tax credits and long-term financing is completed; improvements on Cardinal Drive at a cost of $546,660, which is the city’s portion of a matching grant; the US 25 South Sewer Project, which has $7.9 million remaining, but this will be funded by a KIA loan and the Lane’s Run Business Park for a future gas line installation.
The budget also includes $462,177 for Storm Water Operating Expenditures including personnel, professional engineering services and infrastructure maintenance.
Across the board, revenues are projected to grow due to fee and tax increases passed by a previous council and growth in the community and economy, Clark said. The 2022-23 city budget was $35.5 million against a $31.4 million budget, but that included $1.75 million in APRA funds.