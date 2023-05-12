Just as council member Greg Hampton predicted, the 2023-24 budget for the City of Georgetown is “all about salaries,” with some $1.8 million in annual salary increases.

About a month after Mayor Burney Jenkins’ 2023-24 original city budget was presented, a “final” version was given during Monday’s council meeting following some tweaks and adjustments from the council’s finance committee. The budget was presented last Monday with the official first reading set for the next meeting on Monday, May 22 and second reading and final passage set for the June 12 meeting. The budget must be passed by June 30, and the new budget and all its changes including pay increases goes into effect July 1, 2023.

