Having a big trip planned for months, Ali and Brad Manwaring ventured on over to Peru in early December. The plan was to visit Machu Picchu, which they did, as well as other sites.
But, plans change.
Ali and Brad, along with Josie and Blake Manwaring, and Roger and Leanne Pugh arrived in Peru.
Some sites they visited were, Sacred Valley, Ollantaytambo, Maras salt mines, and more. But Machu Picchu was on Ali’s bucket list.
“You can hike into Machu Picchu, and it’s like a four-day hike,” Ali said. “But we knew we didn’t want to do the four-day hike, and so, we just did the one-day hike.
“You take the train to a stop—actually, it’s not really a stop—really, the train just stops in the middle of the jungle and you just kind of jump out. ... That was kind of the start of the hike that we did.”
Hiking to Machu Picchu was beautiful, Ali said, being on the mountainside.
The hike was only meant to be an overnight trip, lasting roughly six to eight hours on the trail at a high altitude, she said, something for which the group was conditioned as avid travelers and runners.
“Before we even got on the train, our tour guide told us to just pack for 24 hours, because what we would do is take that hike (on the Inca Trail) … We’d see several ruins and then we’d—at the end of the day—come down into Machu Picchu,” she said.
That overnight trip soon turned into several days.
“Issues arose the next morning,” Ali said. “We stayed in a little town called Aguas Calientes, and that is the little town at the base of Machu Picchu.”
While the group was visiting Machu Picchu, the tour guide alerted them to issues where roads were being shut down.
Ali shared their story in her blog:
“Our trip quickly turned into the movie ‘Groundhog Day,’ being stranded in a small town with few activities, plus the never-ending pull to be reunited with our luggage,” she wrote. “Each day we registered on various government evacuation lists, first on paper and then digitally.”
The tour guide suggests, if the group is interested, they may hike to Ollantaytambo where they would have motorcycles available.
“The hiking out part we don’t mind, but the driving around barricades, that is a little sketchy,” Ali said.
Everyday ended up being a new story, she said.
The only way in and out of the town is by train, and protesters had rolled boulders over tracks or taken pieces of the track off, Ali said. So, they decided to make the 20-mile trek to the next town.
“Whoever could, they said, ‘Ok, we’re going to hike out on the railroad,’” she said. “‘Just walk on the railroads.’ But, we were still concerned about the safety.”
Tour companies did bring in buses and police were involved once they were in Ollantaytambo, Ali said.
“Our tour guide was so great,” she said. “So, he said, ’This is what we are going to do, we are going to hike out 20 miles to the next town and there is going to be buses waiting for us with a police escort.’”
The Manwarings got up and began hiking around 4:30 in the morning.
“We thought, maybe it’s just protesters that were blocking (the railway), but no, they actually barricaded and vandalized the rail system,” Ali said.
The 20-mile hike took the group roughly eight hours to get to the next town, she said.
“Some of the locals had set up little stands with water and snacks,” Ali said.
Protesters did show up, but what the group saw was more peaceful except one group of disruptive protesters who messed with older women manning the snack tables, she said.
After hours of waiting for busses, they were able to board with a police escort.
“As we were going out there were tons, again, just barricades, rocks, burnt trees; in the road they put sharp things so that it would give the cars and the busses flat tires,” Ali said. “At one point there were even people in the road yelling; and they were threatening the bus drivers; and they were threatening to come on the busses. Ok, that’s when it got real for me.”
After the run ins with protesters, busses detoured down dirt backroads. Soon, everyone was back in Cusco, where things had calmed down and a curfew was instated, but airports were still shut down.
“So, we did go out and do some sightseeing in Cusco with our guide, since he said it would be safe to do that with the extra military in town,” she said. “And then, we did find out that flights were actually up and going.”
Having a whole tour planned for Lima, once they arrived back, they were told it would be best to stay at the Lima airport.
Everyone did make it home before the new year.