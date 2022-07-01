In a unanimous vote, the Georgetown City Council passed a public nuisance law that Mayor Tom Prather described as “overwhelmingly positive” for the city.
The law is targeted at residences where suspicious activity is taking place, Prather said.
“We have had residents call police concerned about activity in their neighborhood that is suspicious,” Prather said. “The police respond, but an investigation is a very, very lengthy process and citizens often question why nothing seems to happen.
“This nuisance law will give the city and police a tool to really help. I believe this is a very important tool for our police, and a tool other cities, such as Lexington, have found effective. I believe this law is overwhelmingly positive.”
The law defines public nuisance as “any place or premises where law enforcement officers have, on more than two occasions in a 12-month period, criminally cited or arrested a person or persons for violation of laws governing assault, sexual offenses, prostitution, controlled substances, weapons, gambling on the premises or any felony, or court-executed search warrant for violation of laws governing assault, sexual offenses, prostitution, controlled substances, weapons, gambling on the premises or any felony.
“Instances in which the owner or occupant is the victim of the crime and had no control over the criminal act, including domestic violence calls for service, shall not be considered in the number of occasions.”
Occupants and landlords are given notice of a public nuisance complaint. Failure to comply could require fines, orders to vacate and other costs. The penalties mount as the number of notices are given but are to be “…not less than $500 nor more than $5,000.”
“This law will encourage landlords to control their tenants,” Prather said.
The law resets after 12 months without a violation.
In the discussion with council, Prather said the law is to encourage modified behavior and noted “…we have citizens living in fear because of illegal activity next door or nearby in their neighborhood.”
The law notes its violations are civil in nature and are subject to legal appeals.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.