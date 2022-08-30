STAMPING GROUND – A local farm attended a competition at the Kentucky State Fair this year, and the reward couldn’t have been sweeter.
Purplewood Farm, located at 4019 Long Lick Road in Stamping Ground, entered a bottle of their maple syrup into the competition this season, which had a blue ribbon placed atop its cap to award the farm with first place.
Katarina Midelfort, co-owner and operator, said Purplewood entered the dark syrup robust flavor category for their product, one of four categories of syrup in the competition. She added this is the first time the farm had entered their maple syrup at the fair and only the second year that they have made it.
Midelfort explained that syrup making is a long process, which takes as much as 60 gallons of sap to make one gallon of actual syrup.
“You start in the fall by actually identifying your maple trees. Maple trees are hard to identify when there are no leaves, so it’s best to identify them in the fall. Then, in the beginning of February, we tap the trees, and we either put tubing on them or we put buckets or bags directly onto those taps to be able to collect the sap,” she said.
The farm collects the sap each day after the initial tapping, bringing it back to the farm to do a concentration through reverse osmosis. Midelfort explained that the process continues as sap is boiled using a wood-burning technique several times each day.
“Every week, we do that and that can run us late into the evening. Then we take it off of that and move it into our kitchen for a final evaporation to get it to just the right concentration. From there, we do a filtering process to make sure that we get the sugar sand or nighter out of it. And we bottle it hot and sterile,” she said.
Midelfort and farmer/crafter Chris Rhodes said the farm is excited about their first place award. The two said it “validates the process that we worked hard to learn.”
“We took several online classes and talked with experts and also we’re in the Facebook community of maple syrup producers. It was just really exciting to have our hard work pay off with the first place award,” Midelfort said. “Next year, we hope to make about twice the amount that we made this year. We tapped 34 trees this year, so we hope to tap at least 75 next year.”
The type of syrup depends heavily on Mother Nature and the weather, changing from year to year, said Midelfort.
Purplewood Farm started in 2018, when preparations for farming were first underway being organized.
“This is the first year that we’ve been able to go to our local farmers’ markets in Georgetown and Stamping Ground. We grow fresh blueberries and blackberries, and we’re on our way to having fresh mulberries,” Midelfort said. “We also make jams out of these fresh berries afterwards and sell jams. We make honey from bees, so we’ve got beehives and maple syrup. We grow lavender, and we also do crafts and jewelry.”
Purplewood started with 25 mulberry trees and 25 sugar maples but looks to grow in the future, Rhodes added
“If you see my car out there, we do all kinds of crafts, not just the farm stuff. I also do welding. We make all this stuff,” Rhodes said, motioning to a number of handmade items around her.
The maple syrup being produced at Purplewood Farm is especially exciting because although the community of makers in Kentucky may be smaller compared to other states, Midelfort said she believes it is a viable practice in the state that continues to grow each year.
“We actually found out that Kentucky is a good area for maple syrup,” she said. “It’s just that our season is very early. We do maple syrup in January and February, but due to the weather, we can actually have up to a six-week span of maple syrup time; whereas in the north, they usually have it all in about three weeks, but it’s usually in March or April.
“Some counties have more maple trees than other areas, so that certainly depends. There is a maple syrup association here, which is growing, and we’re involved with them. There is a Maple Day in Kentucky every year, and it’s usually the first Saturday of February when there are open houses at the maple syrup farms across the state. This is a great way to visit and find out more about it. I think it’s growing and it is viable, even though it is small.”
Midelfort added forests of maple trees are more prominent in the eastern/southeastern part of Kentucky, making an opportunity for others in the state to take part in the generation of maple syrup.
Purplewood Farm has a booth at the Georgetown-Scott County Farmers’ Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as in Stamping Ground Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“The farm is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, too, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” she said.
Purplewood Farms can be reached via email at purplewoodfarm@gmail.com or through their Facebook page under the same name. Locals can also call or text 859-813-0405 to schedule a visit, with more information available online at purplewoodfarm.com.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.