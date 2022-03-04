When Scott County voters enter the voting booth this year, a well-known name will be missing from the ballots.
Tim Jenkins, the county’s Property Valuation Administrator for 16 years, is not seeking re-election. Prior to being elected PVA, Jenkins served six years on the Georgetown City Council and before that he served on the county Board of Adjustments.
“Serving in an elected office is an honor,” Jenkins said. “But I just didn’t think I would have the energy for another four years. I feel like you need to give it all you got, and I just wasn’t sure I could do that.”
The county has experienced enormous growth during Jenkins’ tenure — most of that time Scott County was the state’s fastest growing county. Even so, Jenkins said his office re-assesses each piece of property annually.
“I did that so there would not be a big jump in one year (of property values),” he said. “Some PVAs divide their county into quads, reassessing different areas every four years, but we use January through March each year to assess each individual piece of property.”
The Scott County PVA office was also among the first in Kentucky to develop a website, and even now it is one of the few PVA websites that offers free all-access, Jenkins said. The administration and web hosting expenses generated by the website are paid through the PVA budget.
“A lot of people have expressed their appreciation for the website,” he said. “The website get about 80 hits per day, so I figure that’s 80 phone calls that were handled. That is probably why we have been able to use one less staff member than budgeted. We have four-and-a-half staff members while we have five-and-a-half in our budget, and I think the reason we are able to do that is because of the website.”
The decision not to seek re-election was made gradually, but now seemed a good time, he said. John Burke, who has worked in the PVA office for eight years, including the last three as deputy PVA, took the state test and passed, so things began to line up.
“I had originally planned to run one more time, and that is what I had discussed with John,” Jenkins said. “You always want to hand it off to someone competent, and now that John had passed the test, it just seemed like it might be the right time.”
Burke is unopposed in the upcoming election for PVA.
Looking back, Jenkins said he is most proud of sponsoring the city’s clear air ordinance that prohibited indoor smoking in Georgetown.
“At the time, we kept hearing that such an ordinance would close businesses and restaurants,” Jenkins said. “That didn’t happen. In fact, we have more businesses now than we had then. And I hear from people who go elsewhere and there is indoor smoking, and they come back and say they realized they were in a smoky room and they did not like it.”
He is also proud of the council’s reworking the parking on Clayton Avenue to help Georgetown College, and locating several streetlights with the help of residents that have made a real difference in safety.
“When I first decided to go into public office, my wife (Leandra) and I talked and I made a promise,” Jenkins said. “She is originally from Harrison County, and I promised that when I was finished with public office that we would move back to Harrison County.
“I had hoped she would forget that promise, but she didn’t. So, she has a house over there we’ll be moving to. I may get my real estate license, but I’ll still be around. It’s all good. It is just time for a change.”
Jenkin’s term will end this year on Dec. 31.
