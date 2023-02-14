On January 16, Darin Allgood was officially appointed police chief for the Georgetown Police Department by Mayor Burney Jenkins.
A 30-year law enforcement veteran, Allgood had served as assistant police chief since 2021 under former police chief Mike Bosse.
Allgood graduated from the police academy in 1994 and joined the Iredell County, N.C. Sheriff’s Office as deputy jailer, In 1996, he joined the Huntersville Police Department and rose through the ranks to lieutenant commanding a squad of two sergeants and 10 officers. In 2009, Allgood joined the Department of Criminal Justice Training becoming a Certified Instructor. He joined the University of Kentucky Police Department in 2011.
In 2012, Allgood joined the GPD, and became a general detective in 2014 and became a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children task Force with the Kentucky State Police. In 2016, Allgood was promoted to sergeant and later Administrative Sergeant. As Administrative Sergeant, Allgood managed school resource officers, recently hired officers, scheduled parades, and other events, the department’s overtime assignments, training and other administrative duties.
In 2018, Allgood was assigned sergeant of the department’s Criminal Investigation Section and in 2019 promoted to lieutenant of the Criminal Investigative Section, also serving as property and evidence custodian and commander of the training section.
In 2020, Allgood was promoted to captain and became a member of the department’s senior command staff.
Allgood sat down with the News-Graphic recently to discuss his new position, his plans for the future and the state of the police department.
News-Graphic: Congratulations on your new position. I know this has been somewhat bittersweet for you personally, but overall how do you feel as you complete your first full month as police chief?
Allgood: I feel really good. I am excited to be the Chief of Police at the Georgetown Police Department. Becoming chief was a goal I set several years ago, and I will do my best to lead the department into the future. Our department is full of great men and women, so that makes my job a bit easier. I have been busy meeting with each individual officer to see how they are doing and what are some of the things on their minds. I will say we are ready to go forward and continue to do our jobs.
News-Graphic: A couple of years ago, the city council made a pledge to Georgetown’s first responders to annually increase pay and add staff to position GPD and other city first responder departments at a level that is determined to be more in line with peer Kentucky cities. Last year, the council was not able to fully follow through on that pledge and it appears it will be difficult to keep that pledge when the next budget is passed. That coupled with what happened with former chief Bosse, how would you describe the morale of the GPD?
Allgood: I would describe the morale as very positive. I have received a lot of calls, text messages and emails from the officers. They are happy and relieved I am their chief. We all know what the expectations are and we will work hard to meet those expectations.
News-Graphic: Do you anticipate any major changes within GPD?
Allgood: I do not anticipate any major changes with the police department. This is a great department and I am humbled to be in the position I am in. Over the past few years, I have been a member of the mid-level and upper-level command staff, and I have been a part of the hiring, training, and development of our officers. I will say we are in a good position right now with the group of officers we have. We will strive to be more active in the community and continue to develop positive relationships with our citizens.
News-Graphic: Let’s switch to what is going on nationally with police departments. GPD is recognized as a model for community police departments because of the number of social programs it operates, plus officer training for specific situations such as managing people with substance abuse issues, domestic violence, mental health, etc. Do you plan to continue these programs? Is that how you see police organizations modeling going forward?
Allgood: We will most definitely continue those programs. Our victim advocates work with victims, family members, and witnesses of crimes. Our advocates are very beneficial to us because we can rely on them to provide services and guidance during a very hard situation in someone’s life. They also provide assistance for less complicated situations that involve less serious crimes. We can call on them day or night and they are ready to respond to help us.
Our Angel Program has assisted dozens of residents who are struggling with addiction to substances or alcohol to locate treatment options in the area or close by. Anyone who comes to the police department and requests help will immediately be screened into the Angel Program for the proper treatment. Officers will also take any drugs or paraphernalia and dispose of them and not charge the person looking for help. The goal is to help the person and get them connected to the right place for care based on their needs. We also received a grant with PAARI (Police Assisted Addiction Recovery Initiative) that allows us to have a full time civilian to help reduce drug use and promote effective treatment options for those in need.
We recently received a JAG Grant (Justice Assistance Act Grant), and this allowed us to implement a community mental health support team. We have two officers working to reduce recidivism and offer help for community members suffering from mental health and substance use issues.
Going forward, we believe it is important to offer as many resources to our community as possible through civilian employees and officers. We are thankful for the funding and opportunities we have received from various grants over the past few years.
News-Graphic: All police departments have complaints, but GPD is known for having few overall complaints and no complaints for unnecessary violence. How do you explain that with the trouble other police departments nationally are having?
Allgood: It starts with our application process for both certified officers and non-certified officers. From the first time we meet someone, we discuss our department and the high expectations we have of each other, and how we will hold each other accountable. As someone moves through the hiring process, they are reminded of these expectations. The day we swear an officer or a recruit in, the last interview is with the chief of police, and that person is once again reminded of our expectations as an officer. Every Tuesday someone from the senior command staff (Chief, Assistant Chief, Captain) addresses all three roll calls.
We talk about things occurring inside the department, and in our community. We talk about rumors, things that are frustrating the officers, and we talk about current events around the state and country. We discuss events that caused law enforcement to be in the news whether the events are good or bad. We try to look at what is being reported and what we know so we can educate and train our officers. Being professional and patient are two things we discuss just about every Tuesday. We talk about the oath we took.
We rely on our supervisors and mid-level commanders to be engaged with the officers, and to be there for support and guidance. We want our supervisors to be connected to the officers so they can detect if something is not right with the officer and possibly have a conversation with the officer and offer help and support. We believe in the end, it starts with the officer, but we have to protect our officers through great leadership.
News-Graphic: The case involving the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis has troubled the nation. What are your thoughts on that situation and do such situations make it more difficult for police officers in communities like Georgetown?
Allgood: Anytime incidents like that happen, it obviously doesn’t do anything to help the law enforcement image. There are some really great officers, and unfortunately, there are those that tarnish the badge and the law enforcement profession. I believe it goes back to the question you just asked. There must be high standards set by law enforcement agencies for hiring of officers, and that agency can’t sway from those standards. It goes back to training and having first line supervisors actively engaged with their officers. It all revolves around good leadership.
I believe we have a great relationship with our community. We know our community loves and supports us, and in return, we love and support our community. A healthy relationship between law enforcement and the community is vital. We are here to provide a service to our community, and we strive to make sure our service is one we can all be proud of.
News-Graphic: Georgetown has had an increasing number of shooting incidents over the past few years. There has been speculation some of these incidents have spilled over from gang-style violence in Lexington. Can you comment on why these has been an increase in shooting incidents and what is GPD doing to prevent an escalation or to reduce such incidents?
Allgood: Thankfully, we haven’t experienced the shooting incidents like the ones you’re talking about for a couple years now. Those incidents were linked to people from Lexington traveling to Georgetown to commit crimes and then leaving again for Lexington. Our fast response to crime along with relationships with our community and many other agencies such as Lexington allows us to get on top of the investigation and usually develop leads to solve the crime. We communicate well with other agencies and share information because this is also helpful to develop leads and solve crimes.
We know we can go door to door or we can ask for help from our community via social media, and we usually have a lot of support and valuable information relayed to us. When we talk to our citizens, we often hear they do not want violent crime to spike in Georgetown (nor do we), so they will do anything they can to help us solve crimes. This again goes back to the connection and relationships we have with our community. If we didn’t have a community that supports and trusts us, our job would be a lot harder to do.
News-Graphic: What is the current staffing level at GPD?
Allgood: Currently we have 60 police officers. According the FBI statistics, we should have 70 plus officers working at the department. We do have a couple more non-sworn recruits set to be sworn in this month. Right now, the quickest we can get someone into the police academy is in June. The recruit will complete basic training, 12 weeks of training back here at the police department with a senior officer, and then he or she is ready to be cut loose to patrol in a solo fashion. So, we are looking at a year turnaround time for those who are non-sworn.
News-Graphic: Is there a message you would like to give the public regarding GPD?
Allgood: Again, I am humbled and honored to be the Chief of the Georgetown Police Department. I have almost 28 years of experience in law enforcement, and over 10 of those years are here with GPD. I have been blessed to work with and for really great leaders and mentors over my career. Those mentors helped me learn about leadership and how to carry out the mission of the agency. I want to assure everyone the men and women of the Georgetown Police Department are committed, well trained, and highly qualified professionals. We are a close-knit family prepared to move forward and continue serving the great people of Georgetown with integrity and professionalism.
I would like to thank Mayor Jenkins for placing his trust in me to serve Georgetown as police chief. The Georgetown Police Department will work closely with Mayor Jenkins and his administration to best serve our community and achieve his goals to continue moving our city forward.