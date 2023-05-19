Scott County native and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles lost his bid Tuesday night to become the Republican nominee for governor to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Even so, Quarles finished second in a crowded field that included Cameron, former US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft and nine other candidates. Throughout the campaign, Quarles polled third behind Cameron and Craft, so the second place finish was seen by some as a triumph.
Naturally, Quarles carried Scott County with 49.68 percent of the GOP votes cast or 2,550 to Cameron’s 32.13 percent and 1,649 votes. Craft was a distant third in Scott County with 8.67 percent of the GOP ballots or 445 votes.
Gov. Andy Beshear received 93.31 percent of the Scott County Democrat ballots cast or 2,902 votes. Beshear won the Democratic nomination for governor with a similar outcome statewide. Beshear is regarded as the most popular state governor in the United States.
Scott County’s total voter turnout was 18.49 percent, said Amber Hoffman, county election coordinator. Statewide the voter turnout was low at 14.44 percent, but much of that was attributed to no serious opponent to Beshear on the Democratic side.
Scott County opened 12 election centers and voters from any precinct could cast a ballot at any location — a first for the county.
“It was the quietest election morning at the courthouse headquarters ever,” Hoffman said. “Our precinct election officers heard a lot of positive comments from voters who appreciated the convenience of being able to vote at any location. There were few to no lines at all locations, but most had a steady flow of voters throughout the day.
“We were pleased to have a higher turnout in Scott County at 18.49 percent vs. 14.44 percent statewide turnout.”
The official political party voter breakdown will be released by the state in about six weeks, but it appears about 23 percent of the roughly 22,000 registered Scott County GOP voters cast a ballot Tuesday. Without a serious contender to Beshear on the Democratic side, only about 16 percent of the roughly 19,000 registered county voters participated in the primary.
Just as he promised at his campaign kickoff in Georgetown, Quarles ran a positive campaign. Compared to the other two front runners who spent much of their time bashing each other, the closest Quarles came to criticizing an opponent was a TV ad pointing out that some candidates avoided debates. It almost seemed by design that Cameron and Craft faced each other only a couple of times, but each missed numerous debates in which the other participated. When asked, Quarles smiled and said he ran a positive campaign because his mother raised him “to be a gentleman.” Throughout the campaign Quarles emphasized his opponents were friends before the campaign and they would be his friends after the campaign.
On primary night, Quarles gathered his supporters at a hotel in Lexington. As the results rolled in Quarles maintained a positive approach, congratulated Cameron and then focused on the general election in November.
“My message to the other victors tonight who will be representing the Republican Party as a slate — we must all unite,” he said. “We must come together after tonight because if we are going to defeat Beshear, [we have to all] come together.”
“As a farmer, you need both rain and sunshine. And today we got a little bit of rain. And when I look back and reflect, the Bible teaches us that rain is about renewal. It is about washing off the old and considering what’s next in life. And today’s rain may brighten our future.”
Quarles ran a grassroots campaign focusing on his rural roots and counting on a network of some 230 endorsements from state lawmakers, local judge-executives and other local elected officials.
“We knew that this was gonna be a crowded primary, so I wanted to help set the example for [how primaries] should be conducted, especially as the Republican Party continues to grow,” Quarles said.