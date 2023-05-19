8:23:25:Quarles Election Night

Republican candidate Ryan Quarles poses with a young supporter at his election night party on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington/UK Coldstream in Lexington, Kentucky.

 Carter Skaggs

Scott County native and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles lost his bid Tuesday night to become the Republican nominee for governor to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Even so, Quarles finished second in a crowded field that included Cameron, former US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft and nine other candidates. Throughout the campaign, Quarles polled third behind Cameron and Craft, so the second place finish was seen by some as a triumph.

