During a week in which rival Kentucky governor candidates Kelly Craft and Daniel Cameron visited his hometown, Scott County’s Ryan Quarles seized the spotlight announcing medical marijuana would be legalized during his first year if elected governor.
Cameron fired back hours later announcing he would raise the pay for teachers and keep “far left” policies at bay.
With the May 16 Republican primary near, the GOP candidates are bracing for the sprint and each is jockeying for the voters’ attention.
On the steps of the Kentucky Capitol, Tuesday, Quarles boasted of his experience as agriculture commissioner running Kentucky’s hemp licensing program in his two terms leading the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. He criticized Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order on medical marijuana as it “muddied the water on this issue” and does not involve Kentucky agriculture.
“It needs to be dialogue between a doctor and their patient and keep big government out of it,” Quarles said.
Medical marijuana should be non-taxable like other medications and provisions should be made to benefit production from Kentucky farmers, including those who already grow hemp, he said.
In his view, the issue involves access to care. Patients receiving end-of-life care could benefit from medical marijuana, Quarles said. He noted that some are self-medicating already.
Beshaear has said that 90 percent of adult Kentuckians support legalizing medical cannabis. Beshear’s executive order, which took effect at the start of 2023, set criteria for Kentuckians with certain medical conditions to access medical cannabis in small amounts. Because the legislature was bypassed in implementing the order, doctors and patients are confused, Quarles said.
“As a former legislator, I feel like I have the ability to work with the General Assembly and not sue them constantly like the current governor is doing,” said Quarles.
He added that although similar bills legalizing medical marijuana have failed in the Legislature, he could get a bill passed by working with lawmakers.
“I believe that over the course of the next year, we can find common ground that gets something that works for Kentucky and again is focused on that doctor-patient relationship,” Quarles said.
Bills on medical marijuana have been filed in the current legislative session, such as Senate Bill 47 from Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris. The bill would create a medicinal cannabis program if passed.
Delta-8 products should be regulated, Quarles added. As for recreational marijuana, Quarles said he was focused only on medical use.
With 10 weeks left until the primary, Quarles said he will announce parts of his Kentucky Common Sense Plan weekly.
None of the other candidates are “better positioned in this race to have a conversation about what the framework would be like to help pass a responsible medical marijuana bill through the General Assembly,” he said.
“Look, there’s 12 of us in this crowded primary,” he said. “All of them are my friends. They’re going to be my friends after May 16.”
Shortly after Quarles’ press conference Cameron released his plans Wednesday for Kentucky’s education system if elected in November. The plan includes raising starting pay for teachers. Cameron met with Georgetown voters this past Tuesday.
In a Wednesday press release, Cameron stated his framework aims to “keep the far-left from indoctrinating our students” and the attorney general “understands that our schools exist to prepare students to be productive citizens not incubators for progressive causes.”
“Kentucky parents deserve the best possible education for their children,” Cameron said. “My framework puts parents, students, and teachers ahead of any ideology or radical influence. We have been told we need to make a choice between supporting our teachers and giving parents a say in their children’s education. That does not have to be the case, and, in my administration, that will end.”
Here are the four points of Cameron’s framework:
— “Defend Kentucky’s Values. I will end the teaching of Critical Race Theory and stop the Kentucky Department of Education from promoting any curriculum or policy that encourages the teaching of woke ideologies in our K-12 public-education system. Students should go to school to learn the skills necessary to be productive citizens, not to distrust or fear their classmates because of the color of their skin or to have identity politics forced on them.”
— “Raise Teacher Pay. In my first budget I will propose legislation that raises the starting-pay for teachers and ensures that no teacher’s salary is below the new starting-pay benchmark. I will also propose a bill giving a stipend to every teacher in Kentucky to help offset the personal expenses they incur purchasing school supplies.”
— “Reduce Bureaucracy. Burdensome paperwork and bureaucrats have made teachers’ jobs harder. In my Administration, I will work with educators and administrators to reduce this burden. Our teachers should be focused on teaching, not red tape.”
— “Keep Politics Out Of The Board Of Education. I will only appoint members to the Kentucky Board of Education who understand the needs of teachers, refuse to allow our students to be indoctrinated, and welcome parents’ involvement. I will not appoint members who favor bureaucracy and woke virtue-signaling over the success of our kids.”
Education has quickly become a topic in the Kentucky gubernatorial election.
Another candidate, former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft said in early February she plans to dismantle the state board of education and Kentucky Department of Education and replace them “with people who empower parents and will make sure teachers teach the ABC’s not the CRT’s.”
Craft was in Georgetown last week.
After Craft’s plans were announced, another Republican nomination seeker and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said he wants “holistic solutions to the challenges (kids) face. I’ll also fight to ensure parents have a choice and a voice in the process.”
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has supported raises for teachers and school personnel in the past. During this legislative session, he has asked the General Assembly to support his Education First Plan in response to the teacher shortage and to address learning loss students experienced during the coronavirus pandemic. It calls for funding a five percent pay raise for all public school employees on top of some recent raises school districts allocated. Beshear also is proposing universal pre-K and social and mental health services.
The Democratic Party of Kentucky released a statement Wednesday afternoon from Executive Director Sebastian Kitchen calling Cameron’s policy on increased teacher pay and a recent announcement from another Republican candidate, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, on support of medical marijuana “major planks of Governor Beshear’s agenda.”