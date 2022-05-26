Scott County’s Ryan Quarles will formally launch his campaign for governor on Wednesday, June 1, in downtown Georgetown.
Quarles, who is the state Agriculture Commissioner, will hold a rally at the Scott County Courthouse at 2 p.m. The Quarles campaign has noted the date is Kentucky’s 230th birthday.
Quarles, a Republican, has served as Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner since 2016. Before that he served in the Kentucky House of Representatives, 62nd district, which included Scott County from 2011 to 2016.
He earned his undergraduate and a Master of Science in Agriculture Economics, Master of Arts in Diplomacy and International Relations and a Juris Doctor from the University of Kentucky and the University of Kentucky College of Law as well as a Master of Education from Harvard University. He completed a triple major undergraduate and two master’s degrees from UK in less than four years, according to his online biography.
He is a 2002 graduate of Scott County High School where he was valedictorian and served as senior class president.
The election for Kentucky governor will be held in 2023.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.