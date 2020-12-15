Christmas Reflections at Queenslake is prepared to light up Scott County this holiday season.
Christmas Reflections is a new drive-thru light show on Queenslake Horse Farm’s 140-acre property, developed by owners John and Claire Chmela, in conjunction with several charities in the area.
The light show consists of more than 10,000 feet of Christmas lights across fences, barns and the main house. There is also a floating light display on the 40-acre lake.
Eight charities and non-profit organizations contributed installations to the light show, and each is spotlighted on multiple nights across the 23 days it’s running. Visitors to Queenslake are able to make their donations to the charity or non-profit on its corresponding night.
“What it’s starting to morph into is, after this crazy year, like the Grinch, and we’re doing this Whoville thing where everybody’s coming together and we’re putting up lights,” John said. “It seemed as if Christmas was ruined, but in reality the fact is that those of us who are still here are still here, and we need to support each other and reach out to those suffering from isolation.”
John said the COVID-19 pandemic was an inspiration for bringing the community together and helping those suffering from isolation.
“COVID-19 is a dangerous thing, but isolation is dangerous as well,” he said. “Our focus was on trying to provide the community with some relief in the area of isolation.”
Andrew Baker, executive director of The Gathering Place Mission, was thrilled to be involved in the light show.
“Anytime we can get our name out, it’s good,” Baker said. “The more people that know about our mission and know about the kind of work we do is always helpful for us.”
The only requirement of the non-profits and charities involved in the show was to contribute a display. Baker described the Mission’s display as a “team effort” involving friends, family and volunteers who helped put it together.
Another non-profit involved in the show is New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program. Andrea Mandella, director of development and donor relations, said when the opportunity presented itself she couldn’t turn it down.
“They reached out to us and explained what they were doing,” she said. “In light of everything that’s going on with COVID-19, we were very pleased and thrilled to be invited to be a beneficiary of the show. As a non-profit that is constantly working to raise funding, when we’re approached by somebody raising awareness and donations, we’re always happy to be involved.”
John said the most impressive part of the event is a laser show that projects on the main house, which is “lit up like Hollywood.”
“We have four 7,000-lumen laser projectors and they project so bright on this house that you can literally make it look like the house isn’t even there,” he said. “You can do all kinds of cool stuff.”
Other attractions include a Deck the Stalls Christmas barn market, where visitors can purchase gifts like handmade ornaments, wreathes and Christmas trees. There is also a social distancing Santa Claus for children.
“You can have your kids sit six feet from Santa Claus,” John said.
Queenslake has various other precautions in place to keep visitors safe, including mandatory masks, a hand-sanitizing station and social distancing within the Christmas barn.
John said he expects to get approximately 150 cars per night on average, but does expect more as the holidays draw closer. So far, he said the reaction has been better than he expected.
“You can see it in the faces of the people who are driving through,” he said. “It’s the difference between seeing someone who’s hungry having a satisfying meal and seeing someone who’s starving having a satisfying meal. People have shared unbelievably cool stories about their experiences with me, and it’s nice to escape even if it’s only for an hour.”
On the final night of the show, Queenslake is planning its own New Year’s Eve ball-drop event, similar to those in larger cities, for the Scott County community. That event will be from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31.
The light show will be Dec. 18 to Dec. 30 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $20 per car load. Queenslake is located at 292 Soards Road in Georgetown.
Charities Involved & Corresponding Dates for Donations:
— Anderson Humane Society: Dec. 20
— Kentucky Wounded Heroes: Dec. 21, Dec. 31
— The Gathering Place Mission: Dec. 18, Dec. 22
— The Amen House: Dec. 19, Dec. 23
— Kentucky Horse Council: Dec. 24
— Salvation Army (Georgetown): Dec. 25, Dec. 28
— Lexington Humane Society: Dec. 26, Dec. 29
— New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program: Dec. 27, Dec. 30
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.