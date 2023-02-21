With its ever changing exhibits the Georgetown and Scott County Museum (GSCM) unveiled its upcoming plans for the George Lusby Room in the back of the GSCM exhibition room.

“We have our annual quilt exhibit starting on March first running through the 31, put on by the Elkhorn Quilters Guild of Scott County,” said GSCM Office Assistant Rowena Duke. “We’re really excited to see the new quilts that were made.”

Tags

Recommended for you