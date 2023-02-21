With its ever changing exhibits the Georgetown and Scott County Museum (GSCM) unveiled its upcoming plans for the George Lusby Room in the back of the GSCM exhibition room.
“We have our annual quilt exhibit starting on March first running through the 31, put on by the Elkhorn Quilters Guild of Scott County,” said GSCM Office Assistant Rowena Duke. “We’re really excited to see the new quilts that were made.”
Georgetown/Scott County Museum has a lot in the works, she said.
In April, a famous Scott Countians exhibit will feature a teacher who taught in Scott County High School (SCHS) for over 32 years. An exhibit in honor of Susan Moore, Drama/English teacher, will be placed in the main room of the museum.
“We really hope that her past students will come and see how much of an influence she was in her lifetime as a teacher,” Duke said.
Near the end of May and early June, a Scott County railroad exhibit will be featured in the George Lusby Room.
Next year, the museum will have an exhibit on the 1974 tornado that swept through Stamping Ground.