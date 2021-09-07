Fully assembled rain barrels will be available to order by the City of Georgetown during the Festival of the Horse festivities.
The rain barrels will be available at a significantly discounted price, said city council member Tammy Lusby-Mitchell.
To order:
—Proof of residence within the Georgetown city limits such as a utility bill or driver’s license will be needed to complete an application.
—Initial cost will be $71.25, which can be paid by check, money order or cash.
—Once the rain barrel is installed, take a photo and submit with a refund form for a $35.63 rebate.
“The total cost of your rain barrel will be $35.62 (after the refund), and the average price of a new rain barrel is anywhere from $100-$300,” said Lusby-Mitchell.
The rain barrel will be delivered to your home, she said. For more information call Eddie Hightower at 502-863-9800 or email at eddie.hightower@georgetownky.gov.
