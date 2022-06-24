Georgetown is offering a limited number of rain barrels to the public at cost.
The cost of the barrels is $71.25, but citizens of Georgetown can get a rebate of $35.00 if they submit a photo of the rain barrel once it is installed at their house.
City Council member Tammy Lusby Mitchell, who spearheads the program, said rain barrels help cut costs for citizens.
“You save money on your water bill, and you mitigate storm water runoff,” she said.
The rain barrels serve as “a way to help citizens be kind to the environment,” she said.
The water collected in rain barrels can be used to water plants, and collecting runoff helps combat erosion, as well as protecting the city storm sewer system from overload.
The City of Georgetown got a discounted rate on the rain barrels because they bought them in bulk, according to Mitchell. While the city purchased the barrels last year, they waited to distribute some until now because “summer is when people think about these things,” said Mitchell.
To arrange for pick up or delivery of a rain barrel, contact Eddie Hightower at 502-863-9800 or at eddie.hightower@georgetownky.gov. The rain barrels are being sold on a first come, first served basis.
