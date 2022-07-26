Transform Scott County has announced that Rachel Rainey will be taking over as executive director effective August 1. Rainey currently serves as the communications director and youth mentoring network director for the organization and will be taking over from Nathaniel Price, who founded the organization. Price will continue to be involved in the organization but said he will be stepping back from his staff position to pursue other projects.
Rainey said the decision came about from mutual discussions she and Price have had in recent months.
“One of our core values here at Transform Scott County is ‘make it better,’” said Rainey. “So we’ve been leaning a lot into what our personal strengths are, what our personal weaknesses are, and kind of honing in on how we can better Transform Scott County.”
Price said that as TSC has grown, he recognized that the organization required a new kind of leadership as it became more established, and that at the same time, Rainey approached him saying that she felt called to take on a larger role.
“Her gift is leadership, development, details, organization, partnership development…she’s an excellent staff manager and developer, and she has great leadership perspective,” said Price.
Rainey, who has a bachelor’s degree in social work, has worked at Transform Scott County for over three years overseeing the youth mentorship program. She said the organization has been working on restructuring so that she can continue to be heavily involved in that program as she takes on her new role.
“I’ve been in awe of the people in Georgetown, how much they love their community, how much they want their kids to do well, and how they’re willing to build that relationship and trust us to be able to kind of work together to do that,” she said of her experience running the mentorship program.
Price founded Transform Scott County in 2015 to increase engagement between various church organizations and the community.
“Nathaniel Price’s steps are very big to fill,” said Rainey.
She said she was encouraged by another local non-profit director, who gave her advice on finding her own identity in her new role.
“You’re not filling Nathaniel Price’s shoes, you are figuring out who Rachel Rainey is as a leader. And that was one of my moments where I was like, ‘I can do this,’” she said. “There’s challenges in me being young, and me being a female, right? That’s the reality of that. But I’m also, in the same sense, encouraged. I have a daughter myself who’s four years old, and so for me, it’s exciting to say, look, look where you can be like, look what you can do if you work hard, and you trust in the Lord, and you’re faithful, and you’re honest, and you do all these things. Like, your age is just a number, and you can do anything you put your mind to.”
Rainey is looking forward to bringing a fresh perspective to the role and says her focus will be on continuing to build relationships in the community.
“That’s our big take on fundraising, [that] being in relationships with people and people believing you… I believe when you build relationships with people, when you throw out a crazy idea, they’re like, let’s do it together, you know, like they believe in you and what you want to do.”
Transform Scott County is a Christian non-profit specializing in poverty alleviation, youth mentoring and community development in Scott County. Their programming includes helping with financial literacy, career counseling, youth mentoring and creating connections between and to local churches.
For more information on Transform Scott County visit www.transformscottcounty.org.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.