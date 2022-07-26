Transform Scott County has announced that Rachel Rainey will be taking over as executive director effective August 1. Rainey currently serves as the communications director and youth mentoring network director for the organization and will be taking over from Nathaniel Price, who founded the organization. Price will continue to be involved in the organization but said he will be stepping back from his staff position to pursue other projects. 

Rainey said the decision came about from mutual discussions she and Price have had in recent months.

