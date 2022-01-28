The Scott County Humane Society (SCHS) is making headway on plans to build a new adoption center and fund a special surgery for one of their foster dogs, although more donations are still needed. Carrie Thayer Cardwell, the SCHS’s development advisor for the adoption center project, said that they have raised $325,000 of the needed $675,000 for the new adoption center. Cardwell says that they are ready to send out an RFP to architects and are hoping to break ground on the project this spring. She said they are currently planning the next stage of fundraising which will include donor outreach and possibly a COVID-safe event.
The plans for the new 5,000-sq. ft. building include specialized rooms for isolating quarantining and sick animals, areas for the animals to have outdoor access, space for potential adopters to meet available animals, and a separate area for small animals like rabbits and hamsters. A new reception area will help the humane society administer community support services like its pet food bank and their low-cost spay and neuter program. The new adoption center was made possible by a large bequest that allowed the Humane Society to purchase a 4.5-acre lot.
The Humane Society houses a small number of cats and small animals at their current facility but most of their cats and all of their dogs live in foster homes where they are cared for by volunteers. Even with the new center the Humane Society will continue to be a foster-based organization.
The new adoption center is not the only project the humane society is in need of funds for- in addition to their normal veterinary expenses of $10,000 a month the humane society is trying to raise funds for a $4,000 heart surgery for one of their foster dogs. Dog Program Coordinator Sarah Dawson said that Ohana, a two-year-old pointer mix, has a hole in her heart. According to Dawson the surgery has a very high success rate and with it Ohana will be able to lead a completely normal life. So far they have raised $598 towards the surgery. Ohana is not currently advertised for adoption because of her heart condition but video of her is available on the News-Graphic Youtube channel under the Adoptable Pet playlist. “Ohana means family in Hawaiian and that’s what we are at the Scott County Humane Society, a family taking care of our fur babies,” said Dawson, who is asking the community to donate to help Ohana get the surgery she needs to live a long, happy, healthy life.
2021 Statistics for the SCHS:
—863 cats and kittens adopted;
—229 dogs and puppies found homes;
—Over 250 families received food for their animals from the pet food bank;
—812 community cats spayed or neutered.
Ways you can help with fundraising efforts:
—Spreading the word. Tell your friends and family about the new adoption center. See sc4paws.org for more details;
—Follow SCHS on Facebook and SHARE their Adoption Center posts;
—Hold a fundraiser;
—If you own a business — put out a donation box, organize a fundraiser or “Round up for the Homeless Pets” campaign in your store. (Ask each customer if they would like to “round up” their purchase for the new Scott County Humane Society adoption center)
—Sponsor a brick ($250) or a room.
To donate specifically to either fundraiser donate online at SC4paws.org or mail a donation to Scott County Humane Society POX Box 821 Georgetown, KY 40324 and note “adoption center” or “Ohana” in the notes.
Be sure to check out videos of adoptable pets on the News-Graphic Youtube Channel (including a video of Ohana.)
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.